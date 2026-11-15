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Teen Who Fired 20 Shots Near DC Rec Center, Hit Boy, Gets Probation

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 15, 2026 3:00 PM
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Teen Who Fired 20 Shots Near DC Rec Center, Hit Boy, Gets Probation
Townhall Media

A criminal who fired 20 shots into a crowd in Washington, D.C., and injured one boy who was playing basketball has received probation. 

Darius Drew, a 19-year-old, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting over 20 rounds near homes in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2026, Fox reported

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Drew allegedly shot a boy who was playing basketball. Drew was arrested on May 22 and later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. Prosecutors sought five years for the crimes, but Superior Court Judge Jennifer Di Toro only gave the shooter probation under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, ABC reported.

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News Topics CRIME | FIREARMS | GUN VIOLENCE | WASHINGTON
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