Teen Who Fired 20 Shots Near DC Rec Center, Hit Boy, Gets Probation

A criminal who fired 20 shots into a crowd in Washington, D.C., and injured one boy who was playing basketball has received probation.

Darius Drew, a 19-year-old, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting over 20 rounds near homes in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2026, Fox reported.

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Drew allegedly shot a boy who was playing basketball. Drew was arrested on May 22 and later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. Prosecutors sought five years for the crimes, but Superior Court Judge Jennifer Di Toro only gave the shooter probation under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, ABC reported.

A 19-year-old from Washington, D.C., was sentenced to probation on Friday after shooting and injuring a boy who was playing basketball at a recreation center in Northwest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District. https://t.co/IaLEyXpLrn — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 13, 2026

Probation is not an appropriate punishment for shooting someone. The defendant is dangerous, and he will hurt someone else if released into the community. This was attempted murder. Can a DC lawyer explain this outcome? https://t.co/REldY63SXz — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) November 15, 2026

Your nation’s capital—a remarkable city where an adult can 1) illegally posses a gun, 2) indiscriminately fire said gun 20+ times in a neighborhood, 3) injure a child, and 4) be spared jail time under a “youth” rehabilitation law. https://t.co/i0pt3De3dH— John Lettieri (@LettieriDC) November 15, 2026

Probation. Lawless Democrats are trying to turn Washington, DC into a banana republic. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2026

In blue cities you can shoot a child and not go to prison — Andrew (@AndrewDahDude) November 15, 2026

I have a D.C. concealed carry permit. I'd be lucky to get probation if I *almost* hit a random bystander in the leg while lawfully defending myself against *this hooligan* but here we are. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) November 15, 2026

DC judges and juries giving probation to a 19yo who shot another person Dems love guns and crimes, and just want to disarm law abiding Americans DC will get you killed — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 15, 2026

What a shocking failure of DC's criminal justice system. This 19-year-old, who fired 20 rounds and hit a boy playing basketball, would not have received a probation-only sentence in any of the Nordic countries. https://t.co/OxSzsOO4wA — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) November 15, 2026

Darius Drew fired more than 20 shots in a D.C. neighborhood and injured a boy, but under the so-called Youth Rehabilitation Act 🤡, all he got was probation. — point.less.ness (@spambot3049) November 15, 2026

Defendant fired multiple rounds, from two different positions, into a rec center playground, striking a child. He was in possession of two illegal firearms, illegal ammo and narcotics. Verdict: Probation In case you're wondering why DC cops might seem unmotivated at times. https://t.co/VRpMbtjYd0 — Definitely Danny (@SemperWry) November 14, 2026

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Probation for shooting someone? I think we need to better understand the impact of the Youth Rehabilitation Act changes in 2018. There was a report with limited scope released earlier this fall we will have an analysis of in Capital Commonsense in a couple weeks. — Ashley Schapitl (@AshleySchapitl) November 15, 2026

This was great advocacy by his lawyer(s) but I agree w/@ASFleischman: He should have done some time. The Govt wanted, I believe, 5 yrs & he got straight probation despite firing roughly 20 shots & injuring an innocent bystander. — Marc Watkins ⚖️ (@MarcWatkinsEsq) November 15, 2026

He sprayed 29 bulkets, hit a kid, and.... he gets probation. Welcome to DC. — Kevin R Kosar (@kevinrkosar) November 15, 2026

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