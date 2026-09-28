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Trade Details Revealed After Xi's Visit to America: 'Direct Result of the Strong Relationship':

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 28, 2026 12:11 PM
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Trade Details Revealed After Xi's Visit to America: 'Direct Result of the Strong Relationship':
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The U.S.–China Board of Trade has allowed for $60 billion in imports from both nations to be traded with a slimmer tariff cost

The “recommended” products are considered “non-sensitive.” On the U.S. side, the imports will include blankets, flashlights, pillows, certain art supplies and dozens more goods as part of the "30-for-30" model. 

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“As a direct result of the strong relationship between President Trump and President Xi, the United States and China, under the auspices of the new Board of Trade, have recommended $30 billion of trade in non-sensitive goods on each side that could benefit from more favorable tariff treatment in the future,” Greer said in a statement on Monday morning. 

“From agricultural products to medical devices, President Trump is unlocking improved market access for about 30 percent of U.S. exports to China, while benefiting consumers with imports from China of household goods, toys, and other products that the United States generally does not import from other countries,” he added. 

“The Trump Administration will continue to pursue fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with China by ensuring compliance with commitments on agricultural and energy purchases, pursuing balanced trade in non-sensitive goods, and securing market access for American farmers, manufacturers, businesses, and workers,” Greer continued.

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The president and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a state visit last week, where trade, artificial intelligence and other topics were discussed. Some details on other outcomes of the talks have yet to be public as of Monday, as China's role in the Iran conflict was also discussed. 

"Constructive strategic stability does not mean status quo. We are making progress on stopping the flow of fentanyl, lowering the trade deficit with China, and delivering results for the American people," U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue posted to X on Saturday. 

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News Topics CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | TARIFFS | TRADE | XI JINPING
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