Canada Strikes Back at President Trump With Major New Tariffs on US Goods

Canada has escalated its trade dispute with the United States, announcing retaliatory tariffs after President Trump imposed 50 percent duties on roughly $20 billion in Canadian imports on Saturday.

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"Today I'm announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar, rate for rate," Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said. "Effective September 8, Canada will impose counter tariffs of up to 15, 25 or 50 percent on 27.6 billion in imports from the United States of America. For each product, our tariff would match the American tariff on the same type of Canadian good."

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne: “Today I’m announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar, rate for rate. Effective September 8th, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of up to 15%, 25%, or 50% on $27.6B of imports from the… pic.twitter.com/ud4PDQQOSJ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 25, 2026

The Canadian tariffs are expected to affect $20 billion of American goods including U.S. steel, aluminum, motorcycles, washers and dryers, chain saws, processed cheese, clams, and frozen octopus.

This comes just days after President Trump accused Canada of maintaining “ridiculously high” tariffs on American farmers and agricultural products for years. Although the two countries had been expected to reach a trade agreement late last week, negotiations collapsed at the last minute, triggering a 50 percent U.S. tariff on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, including automotive parts, construction materials, hockey sticks, and wine.

Trade clashes between the United States are Canada are once again escalating, with President Trump announcing a 50% increase in tariffs on all cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel entering the country via Canada beginning January 1, 2027. Trump further claims, “On Trade, and… pic.twitter.com/TIthIGnpIH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 24, 2026

"This is a non-precedented challenge imposed on Canada, but Canada will meet the moment," Champagne said. "Canadians will meet the moment. We will meet the moment together. And as the Prime Minister has said, we will support our workers, our businesses and our industry with whatever it takes for as long as it takes. That is the essence of the message this morning, and that's why we are united with you, and that's why we want to present what we have to offer to Canadians. That's why I will present the outline of our Canada Strong Responses Plan with targeted countermeasures and a substantive support package for workers and businesses totaling $7.5 billion. Because when Canadians stand together, nothing can stop us."

"Over the past several months, as you have seen, our government has worked intensely and in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement with the United States of America. Minister LeBlanc, our Chief Trade Negotiator, Janice Charette, our negotiating team and the Prime Minister worked tirelessly on behalf of all Canadians. But ultimately, the terms proposed by the U.S. administration were uneconomic, unfair and ultimately unacceptable," he said. "They asked too much of Canada and offered too little in return. Accepting them would have harmed our workers, people like you see here today, weaken our industries and compromise principles fundamental to our nation. So we stood up for our workers. We stood up for our businesses. We stood up for Canada."

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BREAKING: 'Canadians will meet the moment.'



Canadian ministers have given a defiant statement in response to Donald Trump raising tariffs on some Canadian goods after talks between the two countries collapsed.



Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the government will… pic.twitter.com/a91IxzqmTy — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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