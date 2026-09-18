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The Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Is a MAGA Republican

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 18, 2026 3:00 PM
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The Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Is a MAGA Republican
Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Thanks to immense media pressure and online leftists harassing this poor family, Michael Desronvil has been outed as the lone juror who refused to kowtow to the emotionally unhinged tendencies of the rest of the Lindsay Clancy jury. He’s the lone hero who said that Clancy murdered her children with exercise bands in January 2023. 

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It led to a mistrial, with the option from the Plymouth County DA. office to refile, and they should. This woman is a monster. Desronvil is from a Haitian immigrant family, a devout Catholic, and now a MAGA Republican. So, to the Left and the pinko freaks who support child killing, this man is evil personified (via NY Post):

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial allegedly believes he may be “getting targeted” because he’s a black Republican, according to a YouTuber who is acting as one of his representatives.

Michael P. Desronvil, 48 – who triggered a hung jury after refusing to side with the 11 others on the panel to find the killer mom not guilty by reason of insanity – reportedly spoke with YouTuber Ray Marcel in an off-camera interview.

“[Desronvil] thinks he knows why he might be getting targeted. He’s a Republican. He is a black Republican. He has conservative views,” said Marcel, who posted a video to his “Fugitive TV” channel Tuesday recounting the hour-long conversation he said he had with the holdout.

“He believes he might be getting targeted because of that,” the YouTuber said, claiming, “he was on a juror panel with people of the Democratic Party.”

Desronvil’s attorney, Edward Paltzik, announced that Marcel is now funneling all media inquiries for his client, adding that “No one else is authorized to speak for our Hero.”

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This guy is going to need bodyguards.

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News Topics CONSERVATISM | CRIME | HAITI | LINDSAY CLANCY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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