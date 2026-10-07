Here's Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's Insane Take on Gaza

You know, Seattle, maybe elected a socialist who never held a real job was a big mistake. Not only has the Seattle economy tanked under Mayor Katie Wilson's watch, crime is up and chaos reigns supreme. Of course, she's spent her adult life having her rich parents pay her bills while she worked as a barista, so the fact she's botching the first actual job she's ever had is unsurprising.

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She's also a socialist who has no clue how the real world works. She thinks she can just force businesses like grocery stores to stay open in her crime-ridden neighborhoods, and that raising taxes on vacant offices will incentivize employers to return to downtown Seattle.

But late last month, Wilson held an event with far-left Canadian activists and said one of the most unhinged things we've ever heard a politician utter, and that's after having Joe Biden as president for four years.

Wilson believes that a cabal of Christians, Jews, and tech companies are trying to bring about an Armageddon to make money of condos in Gaza.

NEW: Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson held an event last week and claimed that Jews, Christians, and tech companies are conspiring to bring about the "armageddon" to "make a lot of money selling condos" in Gaza.



On Thursday, Sept. 24, Wilson held an event with far-left… pic.twitter.com/lgDMlpauMP — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 6, 2026

"I know which side I'm on," Wilson said. "I am so honored to host both of you in our beautiful city. Your work is so important to the Left and I am proud to share a stage with you tonight as we build power not only to defend against fascism, but to create a better world. That was an incredibly powerful video. The juxtaposition of the genocide in Gaza with that AI generate paradise where someone's obviously going to make a lot of money selling condos."

This is insane. And there's a longer video, too.

UNHINGED: Rather than discussing public safety, Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson hosted a town hall with Canadian radicals Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor about their book "End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World," who claimed that “fascism” is made up of "three… https://t.co/lg3PXWUuoJ pic.twitter.com/Z6hzwUxMFK — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 6, 2026

"You write about three different groups or facets that make up 'End Time Fascism,'" Wilson said. "Maybe we can dig into each one individually. So you start the book by focusing on religious end-timers."

Adjust that tinfoil hat, ladies.

A bunch of progressive white women, what could go wrong? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 7, 2026

Everything.

Wait, the mayor was on stage to talk about this conspiracy theory book? — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) October 6, 2026

Yes. Yes, she is.

That's easily the worst conspiracy theory I've ever heard. Katie Wilson is a straight up, low IQ moron. In a civilized world, she would have left the stage in a straitjacket for that kind of total depravity. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) October 6, 2026

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But if it helps her hate Jews, Christians, and capitalists, she'll embrace any theory.

It’s getting worse for socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

She’s now amplifying far-left activists who accuse certain Christians, Jews, and tech executives of being “End Times Fascists.”

How’s that next Wilson recall attempt coming along? https://t.co/oPL3FKhhN9 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 6, 2026

She cannot be recalled fast or soon enough.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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