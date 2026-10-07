DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Here's Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's Insane Take on Gaza

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
Here's Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's Insane Take on Gaza
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

You know, Seattle, maybe elected a socialist who never held a real job was a big mistake. Not only has the Seattle economy tanked under Mayor Katie Wilson's watch, crime is up and chaos reigns supreme. Of course, she's spent her adult life having her rich parents pay her bills while she worked as a barista, so the fact she's botching the first actual job she's ever had is unsurprising.

Advertisement

She's also a socialist who has no clue how the real world works. She thinks she can just force businesses like grocery stores to stay open in her crime-ridden neighborhoods, and that raising taxes on vacant offices will incentivize employers to return to downtown Seattle. 

But late last month, Wilson held an event with far-left Canadian activists and said one of the most unhinged things we've ever heard a politician utter, and that's after having Joe Biden as president for four years.

Wilson believes that a cabal of Christians, Jews, and tech companies are trying to bring about an Armageddon to make money of condos in Gaza.

"I know which side I'm on," Wilson said. "I am so honored to host both of you in our beautiful city. Your work is so important to the Left and I am proud to share a stage with you tonight as we build power not only to defend against fascism, but to create a better world. That was an incredibly powerful video. The juxtaposition of the genocide in Gaza with that AI generate paradise where someone's obviously going to make a lot of money selling condos."

Recommended
Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins Amy Curtis I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is insane. And there's a longer video, too.

"You write about three different groups or facets that make up 'End Time Fascism,'" Wilson said. "Maybe we can dig into each one individually. So you start the book by focusing on religious end-timers."

Adjust that tinfoil hat, ladies.

Everything.

Yes. Yes, she is.

Advertisement

But if it helps her hate Jews, Christians, and capitalists, she'll embrace any theory.

She cannot be recalled fast or soon enough.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | GAZA | SOCIALISM | WASHINGTON
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins

Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins

Amy Curtis
I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case

I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case

Matt Vespa
Trump Has Reset the Strategic Chessboard and People Are Blackpilling?

Trump Has Reset the Strategic Chessboard and People Are Blackpilling?

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos