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Tipsheet

Trump Meeting With Two Major World Leaders on Tuesday

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 24, 2026 11:05 AM
Trump Meeting With Two Major World Leaders on Tuesday
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. 

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The meetings are scheduled for the same day as the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) memorial in Washington, D.C. Graham was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and Israel, and he even met with Zelenskyy shortly before his death.

"At President Trump's invitation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for Washington on Monday for an official visit," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, according to Axios. "As part of the visit, the prime minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and will attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham." 

Trump and Netanyahu last met in February, as the region continues to be rocked by the conflict in Iran.

As for Zelenskyy, he most recently met with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month. At the meeting, Trump said he wants the Eastern European nation to be able to build Patriot air defense systems. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY WHITE HOUSE

"One of the things we're gonna be talking about is we're gonna give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool, right?” Trump said to Zelenskyy at the time. 

“We haven't informed the company of that yet, but that'll work out alright. I'm sure they'll be thrilled,” the president continued.

Zelenskyy is now communicating with the company to follow through on the possibility, according to ABC News.

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to drag on, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not met since August 2025.

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