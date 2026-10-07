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Marco Rubio’s Message From Athens: America Is Done Apologizing for Its Ambition

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 07, 2026 2:15 PM
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Marco Rubio’s Message From Athens: America Is Done Apologizing for Its Ambition
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just delivered one of the most powerful defenses of Western civilization in recent memory, and a rebuke to the notion that the West should apologize for its existence. 

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Speaking Wednesday from the Pnyx in Athens, the historic site of the ancient city’s popular assembly, with the Acropolis behind him, Rubio traced the West’s inheritance to the ancient Athenians: curiosity, courage, ambition, a restless spirit of exploration and discovery, and a commitment to heroism, honor, and duty. Yet as the West has drifted from its roots, defending its values, taking pride in its nations, and unapologetically pursuing national interests have become a source of shame.

No longer will the United States partake.

"Too often, these days, we build downwards. We design our standards to ensure that no one will lose," the Secretary of State said. "We preoccupy ourselves more with the comfort of the worst than the potential of the best. We hold the most exceptional things among us hostage to the average."

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The United States, Rubio went on, will no longer continue down that path. Under President Trump, America chooses progress and putting its own interests ahead of appeals to fairness. 

"Under President Trump, the United States has made its choice," Rubio said. "We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power, to take back control of our critical supply chains, to reindustrialize our economy, to rebuild our defense, to fight for dominance of the technologies and industries of the future. We choose to reach for new frontiers in advanced manufacturing and superintelligence, in drones, weapons, and warfare, in chips, minerals, cyber, and every other domain of human possibility, to unleash our energy, to rebuild our factories, to return our astronauts to the moon, and launch a new age of exploration in space."

"Now for all their lofty ideals, the ancient Greeks were not naive. They understood that nations have interests. They understood that statecraft requires prudence and diplomacy, but they also understood that it requires the ability to wield force when prudence and diplomacy fail," he said. "They understood that power requires not only having the means to defend yourself, it requires the credibility that you are willing to use it. This is the classical understanding of politics and of statecraft."

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The Secretary of State invited Europe to join that pursuit, a continent far further down the road of self-reproach than America intends to follow.

The West did not become great by apologizing for its ambition, and it will not remain great by teaching its people to be ashamed of what they inherited. That inheritance carries a duty: to leave the next generation something greater. America must not lower its standards, surrender its advantages, or ask permission to pursue its future. The greatest country on Earth has no obligation to slow down and wait for the rest of the world to catch up. Its duty is not to hold back. It is to lead.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | MARCO RUBIO | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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