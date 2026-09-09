New Yorkers Remember the Pentagon Attack

Comparisons between different terrorist attacks, or even different events in the same terrorist attack, almost never end well. But remembering and acknowledging each other can end up better.

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The Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995 was as tragic as September 11, but in many ways it was more “localized" in America’s Heartland, targeting a Federal Building. Yet in an attack that killed 168 in Oklahoma as opposed to 2,977 (we do not count the terrorists) on 9/11, more infants and children died in Oklahoma City than in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; 19 children (and three unborn babies) died in the OKC Murrah Bombing while eight children (and at least 10 unborn babies) died as a result of the Islamic terrorist attack of 2001.

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, for example, unfortunately saw heated arguments; very natural in grief. Who should get more compensation, those who died “merely” going to work (and often extremely well-off individuals) or those who went in to save them? Yet weren’t the latter also going to work? Yet didn’t they know their job contained a danger each day? Shouldn’t their families be compensated more? Didn’t first responders know they had lower pay, quite often, than people in finance when they signed up?

The same futility of comparison between the attacks in New York City and the Pentagon (as well as Flight 93) exists. Sadly, in the discussions regarding September 11, the Pentagon attack is often not the first thing that is brought up in New York when bringing up the often taboo subject of the 9/11 attacks.

While the attacks in New York City caused a far greater loss of life and we knew it was a terrorist attack by the time of the second plane, the attack on the Pentagon from the hijacking of American Airlines Flight 77 awakened the nation at large to “This is War,” “This is World War III,” and other sayings.

This subject has crossed my mind often because I was a military member who responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, but also a New Yorker (State).

The Pentagon attack was tragic in all forms. New Yorkers knew it and felt it, because of what had happened to them.

Several of those on American Airlines Flight 77, that hit the Pentagon, including the American Airlines pilot Chic Burlingame, had worked in the very building the terrorist pilot would fly into and die. There was talk on Flight 77 of taking back the airplane, and it could have been a viable option with Captain Burlingame or even the retired Navy Pilot, Rear Admiral Wilson Flagg (who had also worked in the Pentagon and who was onboard).

We remember that the Pentagon families too have been subjected to wacko conspiracy theories that the plane was a missile, and somehow the families have not seen their relatives for the past 25 years.

We remember that from the Pentagon, within hours, planning began for America’s response while the building was still smoldering.

We remember that in the Pentagon, it was not considered “front line” duty, yet most officers and enlisted there desired to be in the field as opposed to being behind a desk; yet they met their necessary duty at the Pentagon with integrity and honor.

We remember that it was the Pentagon, along with the World Trade Center, that woke people up on Flight 93 that their plane was on a suicide mission and that they had to at least try to take their plane back; in doing so, likely saving hundreds of lives in the Washington, D.C. area that had already been hit.

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Though military personnel responded to all the attack locations, the Pentagon was the only purely military target on September 11, 2001. Their work in that building, whether they knew it or not, was aimed at stopping the kind of evil that was inflicted upon them.

Their sacrifice was not in vain. Nor is their memory in vain. We will say their names in New York every year. We will honor their shared sacrifice. As Mayor Giuliani said, “We are bound together. We are going to continue to be bound together.”

We remember. We remember you, Flight 77 and the Pentagon. We will remember you 25 years from now... and forever.

*Larry Provost worked the search and rescue at the World Trade Center with the U.S. Army and later served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Views expressed are his own and not those of any government agency.

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