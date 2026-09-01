Government Funding Bill Heads to Trump's Desk; Likely Avoiding Shutdown

The short-term solution to fund the federal government through December passed the House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin on Tuesday afternoon.

It now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the legislation, which also passed the Senate on a hefty bipartisan basis. The vote was 370-48, with 19 Republicans and 29 Democrats voting against the legislation.

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I’m glad that congressional Republicans not only prioritized removing the threat of another dangerous government shutdown, but we did our job weeks before the deadline and with bipartisan support. While funding the government is one of our most basic responsibilities, my hope is… — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) September 1, 2026

The vote avoids a government shutdown just ahead of the midterms, especially as there was a 43-day long shutdown last year, and a monthlong Department of Homeland Security shutdown earlier this year.

"I’m glad that congressional Republicans not only prioritized removing the threat of another dangerous government shutdown, but we did our job weeks before the deadline and with bipartisan support," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) "While funding the government is one of our most basic responsibilities, my hope is that this effort proves that government shutdowns serve no one, and we should quickly complete our work on the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process."

"This bill would proactively provide additional time for the full-year appropriations process to continue moving forward while preventing another dangerous shutdown that harms hardworking families and forces Federal employees to go without pay," the Office of Management and Budget said in a policy statement early last month indicating that the president would sign it.

"This bill includes a focused set of funding anomalies and authorizations to ensure the Administration can carry out important programs and fulfill its obligations to the American people, including veterans’ healthcare and benefits, as well as housing and nutrition programs.President Trump strongly opposes another futile Government shutdown. Every Member of Congress should support passage of this CR to keep the Government open as discussions on full year appropriations continue," the statement at the time added.

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