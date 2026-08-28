Biden-Era Awardee Gets Visa Nixed After Terror Watchlist Designation

Iraqi national Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi had her visa nixed by the State Department, as she is now on the FBI’s Terror Watchlist.

The department pointed out that although she is not currently in the country, she was given a 2022 International Woman of Courage Award by the Biden administration – specifically First Lady Jill Biden and then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press release on Friday.

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In 2022, Anthony Blinken and Jill Biden celebrated Iraqi national Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi - personally presenting her with an award for advancing "gender equity."



Since, Ms. Mohammed was added to the FBI's terror watchlist.



As a result, the Trump @StateDept took swift… pic.twitter.com/lMK5K87910 — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) August 28, 2026

“This Iraqi national’s visa has now been revoked by the State Department following her placement on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Terror Watchlist. She is no longer present in the United States,” Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

“Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suspected terrorists will never be allowed to remain in the United States,” he continued.

The awardee was the Middle Eastern nation’s former minister of finance, and an archived Biden-era webpage describes her as “a front-line leader against corrupt practices” with also known as the “Iron Woman” when it comes to Iraq’s budget.

“It is often women who lead the charge for human rights, democracy, and justice; including in places where women hold much less than half of the political, economic, and social power. That’s why the equal rights and dignity of women is a foreign policy priority for the United States,” Blinken said in a statement at the time about the women who received the award.

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