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'Enemies of Our Civilization:' Rubio Announces Visa Restrictions on Far-Left Terrorists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 9:15 AM
'Enemies of Our Civilization:' Rubio Announces Visa Restrictions on Far-Left Terrorists
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions that would bar far-left activists from entering our country, calling them 'enemies of our civilization' and that they're not welcome in the United States.

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This came after Rubio torched Antifa and their support by Iran and Cuba. During his remarks, Rubio said, "Far-left political terrorism is not a recent-day, modern novelty. It is not a fiction manufactured by conservative politicians. For most of the modern era, it was, in fact, the dominant form of political violence." 

"In German, far-left violence has jumped by more than 40 percent in just the last year alone," Rubio continued. "In Greece, more than 80 percent of radical violence is now driven by far-left and anarchist actors. These are not abstract statistics. Americans have seen what those numbers mean—an all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes. A transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary school students as they pray, his gun marked with slogans like 'Where is your God now?' A healthcare executive executed in cold blood in the streets."

Instead of just talking, Rubio is making sure these violent agitators cannot get into our nation.

Here's more:

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Related:

ANTIFA CUBA IRAN MARCO RUBIO TERRORISM

Today, in support of National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 and ongoing U.S. Government efforts to disrupt networks fomenting political violence before they escalate to criminal action, the Department of State is announcing a new visa restriction policy that targets members of Far-Left Terrorist and other aligned groups who have supported or incited acts of terrorism; supported violent criminal activity; participated in economic sabotage; financed, recruited, or provided logistical support for violent or criminal actions committed by Far-Left Terrorist and other aligned groups; and/or facilitated the convergence of Far-Left Terrorist and other aligned networks for the purposes of violent action.

This policy will safeguard the American homeland by restricting entry of foreign nationals who finance, recruit, incite, or otherwise enable terrorist, violent, and criminal Far-Left Terrorist networks – closing the visa pathways that Far-Left Terrorists and other aligned groups exploit to threaten American lives, undermine economic stability, and coordinate violent action on U.S. soil.

This is what should have happened a long time ago.

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Ngo has recorded Antifa's terroristic behavior for years.

That would be glorious.

Yes, he is.

The SPLC literally had to pay to fund 'far-right' and white supremacy groups. They are not the problem here, but it's funny Mehdi is all worked up over this.

Yes, we did.

Secretary Rubio has shown tremendous leadership and can articulate some of the biggest threats facing America. With the rise of socialism and communism, and far-left terrorism and violence on the rise, he's reading the room and acting to protect Americans.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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