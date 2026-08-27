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Trump Signs Order to Rename Lake Ontario

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 27, 2026 1:37 PM
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Trump Signs Order to Rename Lake Ontario
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, amid ongoing trade tensions with Canada.

The Executive Order states that “the United States is the greatest protector of the Great Lakes, including the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario.”

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“Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior (Secretary) shall, in coordination with the Board on Geographic Names and consistent with […] take all appropriate actions to rename as ‘Lake America’ the body of water currently named as Lake Ontario, bounded on the south and east by the State of New York, and on the north, west, and southwest by the Canadian province of Ontario,” the order states.

The action has been floated for days now, especially after the trade deal with Canada fell apart earlier this week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford even floated the possibility of cutting off “critical minerals” trade with the United States and impacting the country’s energy grid.

“Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade, very sadly, even the military, you know, we defend Canada for nothing,” Trump said during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

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“And they want to be treated like a state, but they're not a state,” he continued. 

After the deal fell apart, 50% tariffs on some goods went into effect against Canada, and more 50% tariffs in the auto sector will go into effect starting in January. In response, the country matched it with similar tariffs, according to the New York Times

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called tariffs by the U.S. "unjustified" in a Tuesday post.

"In the face of unjustified American tariffs, Canadians have shown resolve, purpose, and strength," he wrote on X. "The government is matching that spirit — protecting Canadian workers, businesses, and families."

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News Topics CANADA | DONALD TRUMP | TRADE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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