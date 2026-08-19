California Democrat Says His Alleged Actions Were 'Consensual.' These Attorneys Disagree.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-CA) claim that his behavior was consensual amid a sexual misconduct investigation by the House Ethics Committee is being disputed by one woman’s attorneys.

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Attorneys Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt released a statement on Wednesday alleging that Gomez sexually assaulted the unnamed woman they are representing, calling it “the latest example of brazen sexual misconduct by a member of Congress.”

“We represent one of the women who was interviewed by the House Committee on Ethics about her experience of sexual harassment and assault by Representative Jimmy Gomez. Contrary to Representative Gomez’s assertion in his statement, his actions were not ‘consensual in nature’ with respect to our client,” the attorneys said. “We fully expect that the House Committee on Ethics will come to the same conclusion in its investigation."

“Congress must act to rein in its members who seem to believe that preying on young women working on Capitol Hill is one of the perks of their job,” the duo added, saying they will cooperate with the Committee on Ethics “to ensure there is accountability for Representative Gomez and a safe path for any other survivors to come forward and share their experiences.”

New statement from @RepJimmyGomez pertaining to the House Ethics Committee announcement:



“As I said when the existence of an inquiry was first reported two months ago in the media, years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage. Although my actions were consensual in… https://t.co/ZJFboUQ1Gt — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 17, 2026

Gomez is a former campaign co-chair for former Rep. Eric Swalwell, who resigned from Congress and dropped out of the California governor’s race earlier this year amid his own sexual misconduct allegations, but stepped down after the Swalwell reports surfaced.

“Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House Ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most,” Gomez said in a statement when the House investigation became public this week, according to Spectrum News.

“I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal my relationships and move forward with honesty, transparency, and respect,” he added.

Townhall reached out to Gomez’s office for comment.

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