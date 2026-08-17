DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Once Against Floats Federal Takeover of DC

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 17, 2026 2:24 PM
Advertisement
Trump Once Against Floats Federal Takeover of DC
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Donald Trump is again floating the possibility of putting Washington, D.C. back under federal government control.

Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George won the June mayoral primary in the deep blue city, and will presumably become the city’s next mayor.

Advertisement

“We have, as you know, a very radically left person elected mayor. Well, I haven't met her. I'm sure she's very nice,” Trump said, speaking to the press during an Oval Office meeting with Ryder Williams, the 16-year-old California lifeguard, and 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, the child Williams rescued in late July in Santa Cruz.

“But very, very, very radical left. And we would have to federalize D.C., you know, we've made D.C. great. When I got here, it was a very dangerous capital,” he continued.

This is not the first time the president has thought about a move to end Home Rule in the nation’s capital, as there was also a federal law enforcement surge that kicked off last August to cut back on crime in the district. Meanwhile, National Guard troops are expected to remain present until the end of Trump’s term.

“Well, I wouldn’t like it. And maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses. By the way, Washington is now a safe, beautiful place,” the president said in June, which led to staunch opposition from Lewis George and others running for mayor in the Democrat primary at the time.

Recommended
Excuse Me, We Have Lenders Operating Under Sharia Law in Minneapolis Matt Vespa The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself. The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump,” Lewis George posted then.

By contrast, the Trump administration has had a seemingly cordial relationship with longtime Mayor Muriel Bowser. 

“Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C,” the president posted to Truth Social last September. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Excuse Me, We Have Lenders Operating Under Sharia Law in Minneapolis

Excuse Me, We Have Lenders Operating Under Sharia Law in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up

The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up

Kurt Schlichter
CNN’s Harry Enten Just Delivered Democrats Some Bad News About the 2026 Midterms

CNN’s Harry Enten Just Delivered Democrats Some Bad News About the 2026 Midterms

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos