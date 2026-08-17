Trump Once Against Floats Federal Takeover of DC

President Donald Trump is again floating the possibility of putting Washington, D.C. back under federal government control.

Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George won the June mayoral primary in the deep blue city, and will presumably become the city’s next mayor.

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“We have, as you know, a very radically left person elected mayor. Well, I haven't met her. I'm sure she's very nice,” Trump said, speaking to the press during an Oval Office meeting with Ryder Williams, the 16-year-old California lifeguard, and 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, the child Williams rescued in late July in Santa Cruz.

“But very, very, very radical left. And we would have to federalize D.C., you know, we've made D.C. great. When I got here, it was a very dangerous capital,” he continued.

This is not the first time the president has thought about a move to end Home Rule in the nation’s capital, as there was also a federal law enforcement surge that kicked off last August to cut back on crime in the district. Meanwhile, National Guard troops are expected to remain present until the end of Trump’s term.

President Trump DECLARES: If Democratic Socialist Janeese Lewis George is elected Mayor of D.C., he will FEDERALIZE the nation’s capital.

⁰“I’m sure she’s very nice… and we would have to federalize D.C.”



“We’ve made D.C. great. When I got here it was a very dangerous Capitol.”… pic.twitter.com/4XkmfDUaSg — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 17, 2026

“Well, I wouldn’t like it. And maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses. By the way, Washington is now a safe, beautiful place,” the president said in June, which led to staunch opposition from Lewis George and others running for mayor in the Democrat primary at the time.

“Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself. The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump,” Lewis George posted then.

By contrast, the Trump administration has had a seemingly cordial relationship with longtime Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C,” the president posted to Truth Social last September.

We are not going to get ICE off our streets or protect Home Rule by fearing this President.



Threatening DC because you do not like how our residents vote is an attack on democracy itself.



The people of DC elect the Mayor of DC. And they want someone who will stand up to Trump. https://t.co/2sRQNsPRZT — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) June 11, 2026

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