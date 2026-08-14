It Turns Out Abdul El-Sayed's Sister Is a Radical Leftist Professor

We all know that Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is a radical. He wants Medicare for All, which he admitted would raise taxes on everyone, and he wants the government to seize private businesses. During his time in Detroit, he oversaw the horrific execution of thousands of dogs and cats, and he's supported by and supports terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

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It seems this radicalism runs in the family, and El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, is just as radical as he is.

Abdul El-Sayed's Sister…



Eman.



Just doesn’t seem to like white people.



Not even a little. pic.twitter.com/I0hkt5ehpd — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 14, 2026

Not even a bit.

"The most offensive thing about the fascist demo is all the white ppl trying to dance," she wrote in 2017. In another post, Abdelhadi wrote, "White supremacy, historically, is the bloodiest ideology of terror that's ever plagued this earth."

No, it's not, actually. The communism her brother espouses killed 100 million people in the 20th century.

She's a professor at the University of Chicago, which she also doesn't like, but she sees it as a tool to get and hold on to power.

(Editor's note: this clip contains adult language. Viewer discretion advised.)

Professor at @UChicago Eman Abdelhadi who’s also Abdul El-Sayed’s sister:



“F*** the University of Chicago... but where can I build power? I have access to thousands of people I can organize... This is where I need to build power.” pic.twitter.com/9zJwwQS7bk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2026

"F**k the University of Chicago. It's evil," Abdelhadi said. "It's a colonial landlord. Why would I put any of my political energy into this space? And I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent a lot of time doing that. And the genocide really collapsed that and made me realize that two things: one is that my students needed me ... but I also realized and I think this is a painful lesson a lot of us in the Palestine solidarity movement have been learning, is that we don't have power. We can shift the moral authority all we want. We've won the moral question."

They have not, but Abdelhadi continued, "That was the imperative that we had. Done. Check. Put Palestine in the national consciousness; we did it. Make people sympathetic to Palestine, teach the history, we did it. Now we have white boys on the north side of Chicago being like, 'Hey man, free Palestine.'"

"What we don't have is power. And I think for me ... I think the question that I'm asking myself and I'm asking you to ask yourself is where can I actually build power? Turns out I work at one of the biggest employers in the city of Chicago. I work at a place that is a landlord, a healthcare provider, a police force. F**k that s**t, but yeah, they are. A place where I have access to thousands of people I could potentially organize."

She also celebrated the October 7 terror attacks.

Here is an October 7th celebration video From Abdul El Sayed's Sister, Eman Abdelhadi. She is currently a Professor at The University of Chicago. "I wanna start by saying Allahu Akbar." Screenshot and link below incase she deletes it. pic.twitter.com/Qa9JUeAukP — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 13, 2026

"The narrative that might equals right, the narrative that we should just give up and accept an unjust status quo. God is greater and we are greater than this moment. We will get past this," Abdelhdi said. "I hope that all of you take a moment to grieve all the siblings that we've lost over the past year, to acknowledge that you are a different person than you were a year ago, and to mourn that version of yourself that's now gone."

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"But I hope you see yourself now as stronger, as more ready to fight for justice," she continued, "or as more in solidarity with the oppressed. I hope that you know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and that we need each other to do that work. We have an imperative to not just imagine a better future but to build one together. I'll see you on the streets."

There's a screenshot of it, for when she deletes.

She’ll be at the Socialism conference in Chicago in September for those who want to come see her live. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/oehLjSJqSO — Jenny Guzmán (@JennyGooz) August 14, 2026

That's a hard pass.

HOLY S**T: Abdul El-Sayed’s sister praised Hamas ON OCTOBER 7th. Jewish Michiganders are proudly putting country over party and rejecting Abdul El-Sayed’s extremism.



We must put country over party and elect Mike Rogers. https://t.co/SoaTsLsRHw — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 14, 2026

There are a slew of radical posts from her, too.

Meet Abdul El-Sayed's Sister.



-Hates the 4th of July and Fireworks

-Hates Thanksgiving

-Wishes for the downfall or the “US empire”

-Describes America as an “evil place”



These people just straight up hate this country, our traditions and the people who live here.



Michigan must… pic.twitter.com/4xtJZCGOw0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2026

"Trying to figure out if I always hated fireworks or if recently become an old ..." reads one 2020 post.

"I hope the whole world rises again US empire," reads another.

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"I was anxious that my 5 yo niece had been fed some settler colonial propaganda at school so I asked her what they learned about Thanksgiving. Her response was 'turkeys,'" Abdelhadi wrote.

Unlike her bro, she doesn't try to hide it https://t.co/T94v4Es02t pic.twitter.com/y5Py9gHB1C — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2026

She does not.

She was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

She's a Chicago University professor.



Arrested last year for spitting on police. pic.twitter.com/C5b89uOp1H — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2026

Lovely.

Abul El-Sayed's sister on Thanksgiving and July 4th: pic.twitter.com/aMqLlEaExZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2026

This is the sister of the man who is running for the Senate in Michigan. There is radicalism in that entire family, and it cannot be allowed anywhere near the levers of power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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