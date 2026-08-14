Trump Announces Long-Awaited Pick in Crowded Florida Primary

Catalina Lauf won President Donald Trump’s endorsement in a jam-packed Republican primary in Florida’s 19th Congressional District on Thursday night, as the election is on Tuesday.

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The district is considered “Solid Republican” by the Cook Political Report, and it is being left open by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is running for governor. Donalds’ district covers cities like Naples, Cape Coral and Fort Myers on the southwestern coast of the Sunshine State.

“As a former Presidential Appointee at the U.S. Department of Commerce in my First Administration, Catalina has proven she has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of her State and Nation,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday night.

“She has truly been with us from the beginning! As your next Congresswoman, Catalina will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued.

Lauf previously ran for Congress in Illinois, and she’s running against former New York Rep. Chris Collins, who was pardoned by Trump for past insider trading charges.

Other contenders in the race include former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, and former Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweiss. As for Lauf, she was previously a congressional hopeful in Illinois.

“To the greatest President, thank you. I am so honored to receive your Complete and Total Endorsement. I will NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” Lauf posted to Social Media after Trump’s backing was announced.

“And to the people of Southwest Florida: I WILL FIGHT FOR YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY. For our families. For our freedoms. For our country,” she continued.

To the greatest President, thank you. I am so honored to receive your Complete and Total Endorsement. I will NEVER LET YOU DOWN.



And to the people of Southwest Florida: I WILL FIGHT FOR YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY.

For our families. For our freedoms. For our country.



Now, let’s get to… pic.twitter.com/1w3lRFPNrB — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) August 14, 2026

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