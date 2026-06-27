Trump-Endorsed U.S. Senate Candidate Win GOP Nomination in Louisiana

The Louisiana Senate run-off election saw a battle between two America First candidates after incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy was soundly rejected in the first round of voting earlier this year, with Rep. Julia Letlow advancing to the General Election.

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Rep. Julia Letlow had received a large slate of endorsements from state leaders and national figures, as well as having secured the ever-coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump. John Flemming, Louisiana State Treasurer and a former congressman, ran a MAGA-aligned campaign but received very little support from any nationally recognized political allies.

Letlow’s victory has marked another significant win for a Trump-endorsed candidate in the emerging U.S. Senate electoral field.

Decision Desk HQ projects Julia Letlow wins the Louisiana US Senate Republican Runoff#DecisionMade: 9:40 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gQJGzMjn5e — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 28, 2026

Cassidy had marked the first of the GOP Trump critics to be defeated as the primary season began to take hold, quickly followed by the end of Thomas Massie and John Cornyn’s political careers in similarly disastrous electoral performances.

On the Democrat side of the run-off, Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis faced off against one another. Davis had worked inside of the Louisiana Democrat Party apparatus before running for Senate. He likewise mounted a failed campaign for the State House in 2023. He managed to win the race handedly, with outlets calling the race for Davis within 15 minutes of polls closing.





Davis and Letlow will face off against one another in the General Election in November.

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