American Christian Missionary Freed After Terrorist Kidnapping

American Christian missionary Kevin Rideout is now freed from captivity in Niger and is with American officials after being kidnapped last October.

“I am proud to announce that Kevin Rideout, a wonderful Christian Missionary, is back in United States Custody,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

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“Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa — The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth. Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!” the president continued.

Christian leaders and groups praised the news of Rideout’s release.

“We thank God that American missionary Kevin Rideout has been freed and is on his way home! Kevin is a pilot with [Serving In Mission International] and was kidnapped in Niger in October,” evangelical leader Franklin Graham posted.

We thank God that American missionary Kevin Rideout has been freed and is on his way home! Kevin is a pilot with @simintl and was kidnapped in Niger in October. This is an answer to prayer! I know that his wife and four children are so grateful and excited to finally have him… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 14, 2026

“This is an answer to prayer! I know that his wife and four children are so grateful and excited to finally have him back,” Graham continued.

SIM International said in a statement that Rideout is “in good health” and “will soon be reunited with Krista, his children, and his extended family.”

“Krista and the rest of Kevin’s family are profoundly grateful for the prayers offered on their behalf by people around the world throughout his captivity, and in particular for the deep level of prayer and support offered by our SIM family,” the organization said, asking that the public “respect the privacy of the family.”

This is the second major release of the week touted by the United States, as former United States Marine Robert Gilman was released from Russian prison after being sentenced over dubious assault charges. Gilman, who was in Russian custody for over four years, is in poor health and will not receive medical care domestically.

“Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office. We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to release Mr. Gilman and allowing him to receive the necessary medical treatment here in the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Tuesday.

“While we appreciate this positive step, we are still seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard. The President will not stop until all unjustly detained Americans are home,” Rubio continued.

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