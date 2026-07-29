DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Premium
VIP Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Plans to 'Beat the F****** S***' Out of Iran After Last Night

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Jul 29, 2026 12:00 PM July 29, 2026 12:00 PM
Advertisement
Trump Plans to 'Beat the F****** S***' Out of Iran After Last Night
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump plans to “beat the f------ s---“ out of Iran in the wake of recent attempted strikes on an American military base in Jordan, he told Fox News on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

The strikes by the Islamic Republic on Tuesday night were ultimately stopped, but it came amid a slight hope that a ceasefire could potentially be revived.

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” United States Central Command posted to X on Tuesday night.

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” the statement continued.

Afterward, CENTCOM announced that the U.S. and Saudi Arabian Armed Forces team up on Tuesday to go after “ Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.”

Recommended
Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley Just Obliterated Anthony Fauci Matt Vespa Here's the Moment Fauci's Attorney Was Removed From the Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement

“U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” CENTCOM wrote. “The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful.”

The president has repeatedly said that the Islamic Republic wants to achieve an agreement with the U.S., especially after the Memorandum of Understanding was breached after Iran struck cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | IRAQ | MILITARY | SAUDI ARABIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley Just Obliterated Anthony Fauci

Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley Just Obliterated Anthony Fauci

Matt Vespa
Here's the Moment Fauci's Attorney Was Removed From the Hearing

Here's the Moment Fauci's Attorney Was Removed From the Hearing

Amy Curtis
John Fetterman Was the Only Decent Democrat at Today's Fauci Hearing

John Fetterman Was the Only Decent Democrat at Today's Fauci Hearing

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos