Trump Plans to 'Beat the F****** S***' Out of Iran After Last Night

President Donald Trump plans to “beat the f------ s---“ out of Iran in the wake of recent attempted strikes on an American military base in Jordan, he told Fox News on Wednesday.

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BREAKING: President Trump tells Fox News the United States will respond with force after what he called a surprise Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, saying, "We're going to beat the f****** s*** out of them" and warning Iran is "going to get a beating."



He said… pic.twitter.com/ZsgHEDq8sB — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2026

The strikes by the Islamic Republic on Tuesday night were ultimately stopped, but it came amid a slight hope that a ceasefire could potentially be revived.

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” United States Central Command posted to X on Tuesday night.

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” the statement continued.

Afterward, CENTCOM announced that the U.S. and Saudi Arabian Armed Forces team up on Tuesday to go after “ Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.”

At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

“U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” CENTCOM wrote. “The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful.”

The president has repeatedly said that the Islamic Republic wants to achieve an agreement with the U.S., especially after the Memorandum of Understanding was breached after Iran struck cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

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