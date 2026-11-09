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Elizabeth Warren Had This to Say About the Impending Democrat Show Trials

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 2:45 PM
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Elizabeth Warren Had This to Say About the Impending Democrat Show Trials
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are a lot of tone deaf senators in Congress, but perhaps none more so than Elizabeth Warren, who says the most ridiculous things with little regard to the realities of law and economics. That's what makes her latest comments about the impending Democrat show trials all the more revealing and hypocritical. 

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Warren says if you've been "cheating" Americans, you're going to face "serious investigations."

"But I do want to be clear: If you've been making your profits by cheating American families and scamming your investors, you'd better get ready for some investigations," Warren said. "Serious ones."

"Who do you have in mind there when you say that?" Margaret Brennan asked.

The answer, of course, is not the Somali fraudsters and other scammers who have stolen billions in tax dollars through fake Medicare/Medicaid and other social welfare programs.

"Anyone who's been cheating," Warren replied. "That's what investigations are all about."

"Okay, so you don't have a list of people you plan to subpoena yet, even though you're going to be in this chair?" Brennan pressed.

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"It is important that we go through the steps for investigation because, look, the American people are just d**n sick of this."

It's going to be so fun to watch the American people get d**n sick of the Democrats' persecution of Elon Musk and MAGA-hat buying voters, too.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Like the good little socialists that they are.

The vagueness proves it'll be anyone and everyone who stands in their way.

No one will ever hold Warren accountable, and that's why she's emboldened to say stuff like this.

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Only if you're a Republican.

Right.

Democrats are not concerned about cheating and fraud. They're concerned about gaining and holding onto power. They did the former last Tuesday, now they're going to use and abuse the government to achieve the latter. And when prices go up and inflation rises, the voters will see that Democrats scammed them, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELIZABETH WARREN | SENATE
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