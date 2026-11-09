Elizabeth Warren Had This to Say About the Impending Democrat Show Trials

There are a lot of tone deaf senators in Congress, but perhaps none more so than Elizabeth Warren, who says the most ridiculous things with little regard to the realities of law and economics. That's what makes her latest comments about the impending Democrat show trials all the more revealing and hypocritical.

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Warren says if you've been "cheating" Americans, you're going to face "serious investigations."

Lizzy Warren says if you've been "cheating" Americans, get ready for "serious investigations."



She's asked who specifically she's talking about.



"Anyone who's been cheating. That's what investigations are all about."



Translation: We have no idea if any crimes have been… pic.twitter.com/k6PPlNveHy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

"But I do want to be clear: If you've been making your profits by cheating American families and scamming your investors, you'd better get ready for some investigations," Warren said. "Serious ones."

"Who do you have in mind there when you say that?" Margaret Brennan asked.

The answer, of course, is not the Somali fraudsters and other scammers who have stolen billions in tax dollars through fake Medicare/Medicaid and other social welfare programs.

"Anyone who's been cheating," Warren replied. "That's what investigations are all about."

"Okay, so you don't have a list of people you plan to subpoena yet, even though you're going to be in this chair?" Brennan pressed.

"It is important that we go through the steps for investigation because, look, the American people are just d**n sick of this."

It's going to be so fun to watch the American people get d**n sick of the Democrats' persecution of Elon Musk and MAGA-hat buying voters, too.

How about the Alaska senate race, Pocahontas? — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) November 8, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

"Find me the man and I'll find you the crime." — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 8, 2026

Like the good little socialists that they are.

“I want to be clear…”



“Can you clarify?”



*fumbles and fails to clarify — David Perron (@DavidPe51482177) November 9, 2026

The vagueness proves it'll be anyone and everyone who stands in their way.

She needs to investigate herself.



She certainly cheated Native Americans for decades, lying about her heritage to take advantage of monies, programs, and positions created to help their community. https://t.co/NoWN4uty7E — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 8, 2026

No one will ever hold Warren accountable, and that's why she's emboldened to say stuff like this.

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Does cheating include lying about one’s heritage to advance your career? https://t.co/2yb9mEEop6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 9, 2026

Only if you're a Republican.

But she called out the people who uncovered actual Somali fraud in Minneapolis as “racist” and “bigoted”. https://t.co/jhD6vo8kSI — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) November 8, 2026

Right.

Democrats are not concerned about cheating and fraud. They're concerned about gaining and holding onto power. They did the former last Tuesday, now they're going to use and abuse the government to achieve the latter. And when prices go up and inflation rises, the voters will see that Democrats scammed them, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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