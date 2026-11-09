SoCal Dad Who Abused His Daughter, Driving Her to Suicide, to Be Freed After Just Months in Prison

This story is heartbreaking. South California father Stephen Vincent Chavez admitted in court that he gave his teenage daughter, Makayla Settles, with alcohol and sexually assaulted her after she moved in with him in July 2025 to start school at California's Moorpark College. Chavez had promised the girl a car and a college savings fund.

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Instead, Settles was sexually assaulted and fled the home on foot with her cat, her passport, and a handful of graduation cash. Her uncle took her to Simi Valley Hospital, where a rape kit was performed. Settles then returned home to North Carolina, where she committed suicide in December after struggling with depression and mental health issues following her assault.

Chavez was charged with four felonies, including incest, taking advantage of a position of trust and providing alcohol to a minor. He pleaded not guilty and posted $250,000 bail. He ended up pleading guilty to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. This June, he was sentenced to just one year in the Ventura County Jail and three years' probation.

Today, Chavez is set to walk free after serving only a few months.

Outrage as incestuous SoCal dad set to walk free after raping his daughter before she killed herself https://t.co/LXMNPTjbj2 pic.twitter.com/JgGIZ864Xs — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2026

Here's more:

The case drew outrage online after authorities revealed at the time that Chavez was expected to receive just three years in state prison, KTLA reported. Chavez moved up his scheduled court appearance in order to enter the plea. Prosecutors said he also acknowledged abusing a position of trust and targeting a particularly vulnerable victim. Investigators said the crimes took place in July 2025 while Makayla was staying with Chavez at his home in Moorpark after relocating from North Carolina in hopes of beginning a new chapter in her life. “After a day of drinking at a family gathering, Chavez purchased additional alcohol for him and his daughter to drink at home,” Ventura County DA officials said. “Chavez then engaged in sexual intercourse with her.” Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty said the teen had trusted Chavez to care for and protect her after moving across the country to live with him. “[Chavez] violated this trust and shattered the father-daughter relationship in an unimaginable way,” McCarty said.

A young life ended and no justice for her or her family. Prosecutors even considered dropping the case because Makayla was no longer available to testify.

He lured his own 18-year-old daughter across the country with promises of a car and college money, only for her to end up hospitalized following being raped just TWO DAYS after arriving.



Makayla Rene Settles escaped her father’s home BAREFOOT, BLEEDING, and barely able to walk,… https://t.co/Bvtg5vJ6lS — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 8, 2026

Absolutely disgusting.

Thanks democrats. Your policies are allowing men to get away with this treatment. I hope you're happy with yourselves!! — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) November 8, 2026

Democrats do not care about victims or their families. They save their compassion for criminals.

"Judge Dusty Kawai sentenced him to just ONE YEAR in county jail and three years of probation"



Hard to imagine a group more deserving of total destruction than America's pro-crime and soft-on-crime judges, which is to say most of them



Every day they see evil and side with it https://t.co/WGAryZrCp5 — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) November 9, 2026

Yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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