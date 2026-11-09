While Democrats Wage War on the Wealthy, It Turns Out Having More Billionaires Means Less Poverty

The end goal of socialists is a two-class society: the very wealthy (the socialists and their allies), and the very poor (the rest of us). That's why they wage war on the rich and try to confiscate their wealth via exorbitant tax rates: doing so drives up poverty rates. A new economic analysis proves that, as it shows countries with more billionaires per capita have fewer people living in poverty.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Economic analysis of 64 countries finds that nations with more billionaires per capita tend to have fewer people living in poverty. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 8, 2026

Here's more:

On the horizontal axis we have billionaires per capita. I put this together using Forbes list and adding in the oil monarchs in the middle east. The vertical axis is the percent of the population living in poverty. Lower is better. It's a striking graph. Strong correlation. R-squared of 0.6. That's very high for a two variable cross-section like this. The line of best fit says that if we have ten times as many billionaires, we'd see a 43% decline in the share of the population living on less than $30 a day. Here's the U.S. Notice that we have slightly less billionaires per capita than Sweden. 30 per 10M people in the U.S. 34 in Sweden. And they have similar poverty levels by this measure. The Communist Party run China has a bunch of billionaires per capita - but less so. Their poverty is still a lot higher by this broader measure. But they've making miraculous progress on more narrow measures, such as the extreme $3 a day, which they eliminated last decade.

The graph he mentions is particularly striking. Countries like Nigeria, Egypt, and Peru have fewer billionaires per capita and high poverty rates. The U.S., Switzerland, and South Korea have more billionaires and lower poverty rates.

1. More billionaires are associated with less poverty.

2. Increasing billionaires per capita by ten fold lowers poverty by 43 percentage points.

3. Sweden has more billionaires per 10M people than the U.S. (34 vs 30)

4. Correlation is fairly strong (R-squared of 0.6 for two… pic.twitter.com/6yxIP4PC4G — Christopher Clarke (@EconChrisClarke) November 2, 2026

A rising tide lifts all ships.

The problem with trying to use statistics to convince socialists is that if they understood statistics they wouldn’t be socialists. https://t.co/eMZxxcvkkt — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) November 2, 2026

This is true.

Contrary to popular opinion, billionaires are a leading indicator of widespread affluence. You want to be living in a country with a growing number of billionaires. Driving them out makes everyone poorer. The data shows it. https://t.co/90MJc2TKb7 — Daniel Priestley (@DanielPriestley) November 2, 2026

The data has shown that this, along with capitalism, is the best tool for combating poverty.

Esta verdad elemental le incomoda a muchos: donde hay más riqueza, hay menos pobreza. https://t.co/x9S3CQU4i9 — Pablo Boullosa (@dilemasclasicos) November 3, 2026

"This elementary truth makes many uncomfortable: where there is more wealth, there is less poverty," the post reads.

Advertisement

* Every single large and rich country has a billionaire. Every one. No exception.

* There are 25 large and rich countries in the world - all have billionaires.

* What would it be like without billionaires? No need to speculate, most countries don't have them🧵1/ https://t.co/eZSE7dwJ69 pic.twitter.com/zbtyz0pHjb — Christopher Clarke (@EconChrisClarke) November 8, 2026

Billionaires create wealth and jobs, which lift people out of poverty.

Important data that will be ignored.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.