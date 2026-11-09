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While Democrats Wage War on the Wealthy, It Turns Out Having More Billionaires Means Less Poverty

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 1:00 PM
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While Democrats Wage War on the Wealthy, It Turns Out Having More Billionaires Means Less Poverty
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The end goal of socialists is a two-class society: the very wealthy (the socialists and their allies), and the very poor (the rest of us). That's why they wage war on the rich and try to confiscate their wealth via exorbitant tax rates: doing so drives up poverty rates. A new economic analysis proves that, as it shows countries with more billionaires per capita have fewer people living in poverty.

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Here's more:

On the horizontal axis we have billionaires per capita. I put this together using Forbes list and adding in the oil monarchs in the middle east.

The vertical axis is the percent of the population living in poverty. Lower is better.

It's a striking graph.

Strong correlation. R-squared of 0.6. That's very high for a two variable cross-section like this.

The line of best fit says that if we have ten times as many billionaires, we'd see a 43% decline in the share of the population living on less than $30 a day.

Here's the U.S. Notice that we have slightly less billionaires per capita than Sweden. 30 per 10M people in the U.S. 34 in Sweden. And they have similar poverty levels by this measure.

The Communist Party run China has a bunch of billionaires per capita - but less so. Their poverty is still a lot higher by this broader measure. But they've making miraculous progress on more narrow measures, such as the extreme $3 a day, which they eliminated last decade.

The graph he mentions is particularly striking. Countries like Nigeria, Egypt, and Peru have fewer billionaires per capita and high poverty rates. The U.S., Switzerland, and South Korea have more billionaires and lower poverty rates.

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A rising tide lifts all ships.

This is true.

The data has shown that this, along with capitalism, is the best tool for combating poverty.

"This elementary truth makes many uncomfortable: where there is more wealth, there is less poverty," the post reads.

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Billionaires create wealth and jobs, which lift people out of poverty.

Important data that will be ignored.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ECONOMY | SOCIALISM | SOUTH KOREA | SWEDEN | USA
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