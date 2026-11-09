Georgia's New Education Secretary Just Admitted This About Government-Run Schools

We've known for a while now that public schools have no interest in educating our children. Instead, they're bloated bureaucracies that suck up our tax dollars for teachers unions while our children struggle to read, write, and do math. Democrats love to pretend they're "investing" in education with all that spending, but the new Superintendent-elect of Schools in Georgia, Lydia Powell, just blew that whole story out of the water by admitting our public school system is basically just a jobs program for adults.

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Part of this relies on Powell bashing standardized testing.

Georgia's new education secretary reveals the government school system is a jobs program for adults and not an education initiative for kids. pic.twitter.com/h0p508NVlk — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 7, 2026

"And finally, the over reliance on standardized of standardized testing. When we, when I was ... for six years I was over career tech education in Fayette County, for Fayette County High School," Powell said. "And when I talk to employers, they talk about those soft skills, employability skills. Yeah, you're graduating kids. Yeah, kids have 3.5s, but how does that translate into the workforce? Because those teachers are being forced to teach to a test, and they're being stressed out about a test score and that test score also shows your score for your school."

Employers also need workers who can read, write, and do math. Which is what standardized testing demonstrates.

Well, that explains the metro Atlanta area. Gwinnett, especially. — Lauren (@LaurenL1684) November 8, 2026

Democrats need generations of undereducated, illiterate students to grow up and vote for them.

Our public schools have long been a job program for worthless Democrat adults, employing millions of “administrators” who do not teach any children, and simply shuffle papers and send e-mails all day. 🤨

Look at the red line on this graph pic.twitter.com/odEBsXbO2Q — Marcus Mendoza (@MendozaVictor50) November 8, 2026

Roughly 45.3 percent of Georgia students in grades 3–8 reached proficiency in math. Only 35.1 percent of third-grade students read proficiently or above. There are massive racial gaps, too; 61.5 percent of Asian students and 47.6 percent of White students are proficient, compared to 25.4 percent of Hispanic students and 23.6 percent of black students.

Finally saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/VC6JKc6wXY — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 8, 2026

Yes.

They don't want to educate our children. They want to indoctrinate them and use our tax dollars to feed teachers' unions who turn around and donate millions to Democrats across the country. Kids lose and families lose.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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