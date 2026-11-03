'I Don't Get Along With Communists': John Fetterman Sounds Off on Abdul El-Sayed

John Fetterman is one of the few sane Democrats remaining in his party, and he's been a vocal supporter of Israel and a critic of his party's embrace of radical socialism. Fetterman's also no fan of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and said bluntly that El-Sayed is a communist who hates America.

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Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA): “Abdul El-Sayed is a communist who hates America. He is in a spiritual union with Hasan Piker, who believes America deserved 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/Ymh22jRCVq — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 2, 2026

"I mean, he's absolutely pro-Iran, and Hamas. I mean, he even said he wants to defund the police," Fetterman said. "He's in a spiritual union with Hasan Piker who really thinks that we deserved 9/11. So overall, I don't get along with communists and socialists and people that hate America. Or people that pick on women you know, like El-Sayed."

Why don't the other Democrats be more like Fetterman? — Alice Marie30 (@mollie0108) November 3, 2026

The reality is they've lost the party to the extremists. If more of them were like Fetterman, they'd be in better shape.

Sen. Fetterman gets it. Abdull Elf Sayed is bad for women. Bad for Michigan. And bad for America! — CP (@C2Truth2026) November 3, 2026

He's also bad for his staffers.

If El-Sayed is elected to the US Senate then Senator Fetterman should switch to Independent and caucus with the Republican party in the Senate. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) November 3, 2026

We wouldn't be surprised if he did.

You have Marjorie Traitor Greene going on cnn to talk s**t about republicans…About how we are going to lose midterms, with Kaitlyn Collins… and John Fetterman on Fox News telling the world that Abdul El-Sayed is a terrorist sympathizer. (Those are my words to dumb it down a… https://t.co/YR4LOT4Rdx — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 3, 2026

"What alternate reality did I just step into? People have flipped flop. Hey … listen.. Fetterman is based. That’s it," she wrote.

That's not wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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