DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'I Don't Get Along With Communists': John Fetterman Sounds Off on Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 2:30 PM
Advertisement
'I Don't Get Along With Communists': John Fetterman Sounds Off on Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

John Fetterman is one of the few sane Democrats remaining in his party, and he's been a vocal supporter of Israel and a critic of his party's embrace of radical socialism. Fetterman's also no fan of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and said bluntly that El-Sayed is a communist who hates America.

Advertisement

"I mean, he's absolutely pro-Iran, and Hamas. I mean, he even said he wants to defund the police," Fetterman said. "He's in a spiritual union with Hasan Piker who really thinks that we deserved 9/11. So overall, I don't get along with communists and socialists and people that hate America. Or people that pick on women you know, like El-Sayed."

The reality is they've lost the party to the extremists. If more of them were like Fetterman, they'd be in better shape.

He's also bad for his staffers.

Recommended
We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High Amy Curtis These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We wouldn't be surprised if he did.

"What alternate reality did I just step into? People have flipped flop. Hey … listen.. Fetterman is based. That’s it," she wrote.

That's not wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | COMMUNISM | ISRAEL | JOHN FETTERMAN | SOCIALISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High

We Vote, We Win: GOP Voter Turnout Is Sky High

Amy Curtis
These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate

These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate

Amy Curtis
'Manufactured Man': Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer Exposes How El-Sayed Treats His Wife and Staff

'Manufactured Man': Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer Exposes How El-Sayed Treats His Wife and Staff

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos