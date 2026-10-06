Michael Alfonso Slams Democrat Fred Clark's Record on Women

Fred Clark says he supports women. The Democrat running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District has even gone so far as to say states that don't allow women to get abortions should lose federal funding, including possibly disaster relief, infrastructure funding, and funding for schools and healthcare. It's a radical agenda, to be sure, but it also reveals the glaring hypocrisy of Clark.

Advertisement

Because while he says he's pro-woman, his behavior tells a wildly different story. In 2011, Clark was making campaign calls during the recall election targeting Sen. Luther Olsen. Clark called one of his constituents, a woman named Sue Stapleman. According to reports, Clark told Stapleman he was running against Olsen and Stapleman replied, "Yeah, and isn't that a crime."

Clark did not like that, and thinking Stapleman had hung up the call, he said "Okay, I feel like calling her back and smacking her around." We know Clark said this because Stapleman's answering machine caught his comments. "I was just pretty much flabbergasted when I heard what he said," she said. It kind of speaks to his respect for his constituents. He obviously doesn't have very much respect for the voters."

That same year, Clark was ordered by a Wisconsin court to pay $6,500 in back child support. Between January 2009 and February 2011, Clark underpaid child support during his first term in the Wisconsin Assembly. At the time, Wisconsin Family Action ran ads in which Clark said the payments were "not a hug priority;" Clark disputed those claims but did not dispute the court order.

Now Michael Alfonso, Clark's Republican opponent, is hammering Clark's troubling record on women and children.

A court had to order my Democrat opponent to pay child support for his own kid.



He also wanted to "slap around" his female constituent, says men can get pregnant, and wants men in girls' private spaces.



WI-7 doesn't need Deadbeat Dad Fred Clark representing them in Congress. — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) October 2, 2026

Fred Clark says he stands up for women. He wants to punish states who don't bend the knee to his radical abortion agenda. But he's the same guy who talked about "smacking around" a woman — his constituent — and wants to allow men in women's sports, locker rooms, and private spaces. He stands with D.C. Democrats who call women "birthing persons" and come up with offensive terms like "chest feeding."

Women in Northern Wisconsin deserve better. Michael Alfonso knows the dangers of communism, and he's fighting for the American dream for his infant daughter and every American.

"A court had to order my Democrat opponent to pay child support for his own kid. He also wanted to ‘slap around’ his female constituent, says men can get pregnant, and wants men in girls' private spaces. WI-7 doesn't need Deadbeat Dad Fred Clark representing them in Congress," said Michael Alfonso.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.