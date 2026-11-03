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Christina Bohannan Wins House Seat in IA-01

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 11:39 PM
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Christina Bohannan Wins House Seat in IA-01
AP Photo/Joseph Cress

Democrat Christina Bohannan has won a seat in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. She beat incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Decision Desk made the call at 11:30 PM Eastern.

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With 85 percent of the vote in, Bohannan was up 53.81 percent to 42.62 percent for Miller-Meeks.

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Bohannan ran and lost in 2022 and 2024.

As of 11:36 PM Eastern, Decision Desk had Democrats with 210 seats in the House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | IOWA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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