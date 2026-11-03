Christina Bohannan Wins House Seat in IA-01

Democrat Christina Bohannan has won a seat in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. She beat incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

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Decision Desk made the call at 11:30 PM Eastern.

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Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Your hard work, dedication, and support have brought us to this moment.



Let’s finish strong. #IA01 pic.twitter.com/qWfZi9IUuc — Christina Bohannan (@BohannanIowa) November 3, 2026

With 85 percent of the vote in, Bohannan was up 53.81 percent to 42.62 percent for Miller-Meeks.

Decision Desk HQ projects Christina Bohannan wins the IA US House 1 General Election#DecisionMade: 11:30 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/A1kbQqPqIw pic.twitter.com/8JsjgW28FJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Christina Bohannan is projected to unseat Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ. pic.twitter.com/oaXVjT7XTi — Iowa Pulse (@IowaPulse) November 4, 2026

FLIP ALERT: In Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Christina Bohannan has defeated incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks — USA Election Watch (@electionwatchus) November 4, 2026

Bohannan ran and lost in 2022 and 2024.

Third time's the charm for Christina Bohannan! After two of the closest House races in modern history in 2022 and 2024, she finally unseats Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the midst of this blue tsunami. https://t.co/9XbwGckiwj — Jordan Schwartz (@JordanSchwartz) November 4, 2026

As of 11:36 PM Eastern, Decision Desk had Democrats with 210 seats in the House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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