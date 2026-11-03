'Bone-Chilling': Reporting Reveals That Adam Hamawy Won't Answer Questions on Radical Jihadi Beliefs

It would have been nice to know this before yesterday, but The Atlantic is reporting on Adam Hamawy, the Democrat who is likely to go to Congress next year, and his long history of working with Islamic extremists. Townhall wrote about Hamawy's radicalism, reporting about his ties to Islamic terrorism back in May and frequently between then and now.

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If Hamawy wins, he'll represent NJ-12, where Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer and his family lived when he was killed by Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001, and where Beamer's grave is located.

A one-time acolyte to the Sheikh Abdul-Rahman, a traveler among jihadis, Democrat Adam Hamawy is about to get elected to Congress. Was he merely curious and hapless? Did he harbor jihadi beliefs now renounced? He provides little to no real explanation: https://t.co/oKlLhaAcaJ — Michael Powell (@powellAtlantic) November 1, 2026

Here's more:

Omar Abdel-Rahman—the man newspapers called the Blind Sheikh—by then had a reputation throughout the Muslim world as the religious leader of Egypt’s largest jihadist group. In 1981, his words inspired the assassins of President Anwar Sadat. His rhetoric could be unremitting, as in a speech in Brooklyn in early 1993: “We must be terrorists, and we must terrorize the enemies of Islam and frighten them and disturb them and shake the earth under their feet.” By spring of that year, law enforcement was investigating Abdel-Rahman’s possible involvement in at least two killings, including that of a prominent extremist rabbi. And that March, the FBI and foreign agencies had arrested several of Abdel-Rahman’s close followers, among them a man reported to be the sheikh’s part-time driver, on charges of helping carry out the February 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, which killed six people but had aimed for far more. Adam Hamawy, who will almost certainly represent New Jersey’s Twelfth Congressional District come January, was at the press conference in the sheikh’s apartment the day the photograph was taken. He has said that he went there to translate something for Abdel-Rahman. Hamawy had met Abdel-Rahman two years earlier and became something of an acolyte, going to mosques across New Jersey to hear him speak, visiting the sheikh at home, and traveling with him to an Islamist conference in Detroit, where Abdel-Rahman and other speakers held forth on the necessity of violent jihad. In that photo, a bearded young man who resembles Hamawy kneels in front of reporters, his eyes trained on Abdel-Rahman. I asked Hamawy’s campaign multiple times whether that man is the candidate; the campaign did not reply.

Absolutely disqualifying.

Bone-chilling reporting from @TheAtlantic about Adam Hamawy, the Democrat likely headed to Congress from New Jersey who volunteered for an Al-Qaeda front, testified for the defense at the Blind Sheikh’s terrorism trial, and still refuses to answer questions about his long history… https://t.co/SS3qXfOMSJ — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) November 2, 2026

The Democrats will do nothing about this.

What are Democrats doing?!!? We know they are highly skilled in trying to remove candidates they believe are a threat.



Would it be too much to expect the Democrats to show the same concern for Americans? — AAE (@AAC0519) November 3, 2026

Yes, it's too much. They despise America and Americans.

Republicans would be wise to repeatedly call for his expulsion just to bring attention to this matter & force coverage. — Erickson (@erickson_68) November 2, 2026

Not seating Hamawy would be a challenge under current rules and Supreme Court precedent.

Jaw-dropping piece from a great reporter about a congressional candidate who has managed to keep his Islamist radicalism on the down low. Read it and learn. https://t.co/AA9TgArLYB — Kay Hymowitz (@KayHymowitz) November 1, 2026

And vote accordingly.

Democrats now platform radical Islamists. If a white Republican candidate had a third cousin whose roommate was once in the same diner as the janitor for an SPLC designated hate group - every journalist would be hounding them relentlessly to disavow that group, that family… https://t.co/7PSsX1QcAx — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) November 2, 2026

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In 2023, NBC News went out of its way to tie Rep. Brett Guthrie's ancestors to slavery. So they've done this already.

Democrats are electing multiple Islamist terror allies to Congress while driving out Jews who oppose it.



Just a reminder of where we are. https://t.co/CzM3hMc2Mt — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 2, 2026

Don't forget.

And go vote Republican.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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