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'Bone-Chilling': Reporting Reveals That Adam Hamawy Won't Answer Questions on Radical Jihadi Beliefs

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 12:15 PM
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'Bone-Chilling': Reporting Reveals That Adam Hamawy Won't Answer Questions on Radical Jihadi Beliefs
Photo via X/@HamawyForNJ

It would have been nice to know this before yesterday, but The Atlantic is reporting on Adam Hamawy, the Democrat who is likely to go to Congress next year, and his long history of working with Islamic extremists. Townhall wrote about Hamawy's radicalism, reporting about his ties to Islamic terrorism back in May and frequently between then and now.

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If Hamawy wins, he'll represent NJ-12, where Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer and his family lived when he was killed by Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001, and where Beamer's grave is located.

Here's more:

Omar Abdel-Rahman—the man newspapers called the Blind Sheikh—by then had a reputation throughout the Muslim world as the religious leader of Egypt’s largest jihadist group. In 1981, his words inspired the assassins of President Anwar Sadat. His rhetoric could be unremitting, as in a speech in Brooklyn in early 1993: “We must be terrorists, and we must terrorize the enemies of Islam and frighten them and disturb them and shake the earth under their feet.” By spring of that year, law enforcement was investigating Abdel-Rahman’s possible involvement in at least two killings, including that of a prominent extremist rabbi. And that March, the FBI and foreign agencies had arrested several of Abdel-Rahman’s close followers, among them a man reported to be the sheikh’s part-time driver, on charges of helping carry out the February 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, which killed six people but had aimed for far more.

Adam Hamawy, who will almost certainly represent New Jersey’s Twelfth Congressional District come January, was at the press conference in the sheikh’s apartment the day the photograph was taken. He has said that he went there to translate something for Abdel-Rahman. Hamawy had met Abdel-Rahman two years earlier and became something of an acolyte, going to mosques across New Jersey to hear him speak, visiting the sheikh at home, and traveling with him to an Islamist conference in Detroit, where Abdel-Rahman and other speakers held forth on the necessity of violent jihad. In that photo, a bearded young man who resembles Hamawy kneels in front of reporters, his eyes trained on Abdel-Rahman. I asked Hamawy’s campaign multiple times whether that man is the candidate; the campaign did not reply.

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Absolutely disqualifying.

The Democrats will do nothing about this.

Yes, it's too much. They despise America and Americans.

Not seating Hamawy would be a challenge under current rules and Supreme Court precedent.

And vote accordingly.

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In 2023, NBC News went out of its way to tie Rep. Brett Guthrie's ancestors to slavery. So they've done this already.

Don't forget.

And go vote Republican.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAMIC TERRORISM
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