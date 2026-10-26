David Beamer, Dad of Flight 93 Hero Todd Beamer, Tells MI Voters 'the Enemy Is Right Here Among Us.'

David Beamer, the father of Todd Beamer, the Flight 93 passenger who helped take down the aircraft and thwart the terrorists' plan back on September 11, 2001, spoke to a rally in Michigan about the upcoming midterms, including the candidacy of Abdul El-Sayed and the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America.

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David Beamer, father of United 93 hero Todd Beamer:



“What’s going on...here in Michigan is not a surprise. What’s different this time is the enemy has not come from abroad, the enemy is right here among us.”



"They call themselves Democratic Socialists of America.” pic.twitter.com/9HmFMJjTuE — Republicans (@Republicans) October 25, 2026

"What about now? What has changed? One thing is, 9/11 was a surprise attack," Beamer said. "What's going on right now in our country and here in Michigan, it's not a surprise. We can see the attack coming; it culminates in this battleground state on Tuesday, November 3rd. What's different this time is the enemy has not come from abroad; the enemy is right here among us. Local terrorists. Local citizens that want to demolish our country. They call themselves the Democratic Socialists of America."

The crowd boos.

"You know what the DS really stands for? Demolition specialists," he continued. "They want to tear down this America that is ours, the best that's ever been. Have you looked at and read their platform? It reads like the terrorist platform of 9/11 on steroids. Capitalism? Bad. The system that's produced more prosperity, opportunity, wealth, and happy lives than any in the history of the world — they want to replace it with a tried and true failed system: socialism. You know, once upon a time, we had slavery in this country and it was a terrible thing. We got rid of it. Socialism is a new system of slavery."

🚨 WOW. The father of fallen 9/11 hero Todd Beamer — the "LET'S ROLL" patriot who stormed the terrorists on Flight 93 — just WALKED OUT ON STAGE after President Trump exposed Abdul El Sayed's ties to Hasan Piker



DAVID BEAMER: "The enemy is RIGHT HERE AMONG US. Local… pic.twitter.com/HzAgCcGWyC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

"It's taken 250 years to build America, to give us what we've got: the best that's ever been. It can take a lot less effort and work to demolish it, to take it away. Many of you weren't around on 9/11; almost 100 million Americans weren't born yet," Beamer said. "So I'm just going to ask you to remember a couple of things that happened that day because they are relevant to what's going on right now."

"As the President said, Todd Beamer was a Michigan man, born in Flint, Michigan, November 24, 1968. He got up that morning, left his little boys — three and a half, and one and a half — and his wife, Lisa, five months pregnant. And he went to work," Beamer continued. "He never came home. Todd and 39 other heroes on Flight 93 had the opportunity to fight back. They launched a counterattack and the enemy had planned to attack our commerce, our capitalistic system, our military and, yes, our Capitol. Three of their missiles hit their targets. The fourth missile didn't. All those people in and around the Capitol that day came home that night. That part of the terrorist mission failed. Todd and others didn't come home, but they won the counter attack."

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"LET'S ROLL!"



David Beamer, father of Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer, leads the crowd at President Trump's Michigan rally in repeating his son's famous words as he campaigns against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.



Beamer honors his son's sacrifice on September 11, 2001,… pic.twitter.com/BI9hKnKGhS — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 25, 2026

Beamer also spoke about Abdul El-Sayed.

MUST WATCH from David Beamer, the father of United 93 hero Todd Beamer.



"Mike Rogers, a Michigan man, a life of service who loves and values his country. Mike Rogers is an American."



Abdul El-Sayed "is anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by foreign enemies that hate… — Republicans (@Republicans) October 25, 2026

"Abdul would much prefer Sharia law. How wonderful would that be?" Beamer asked. "Cannot, must not happen. The mantra of their platform is really 'Death to America,' that's their mantra. But they disguise and camouflage it with having us look at some shiny symbol. Everything's gonna be free. Free healthcare, free education, free. In their society, believe me, free is a four-letter word. He has a birth certificate, but he's not an American. He had the choice. He had the choice to be an American or not. He has chosen otherwise," Beamer said. "He has blood that's red, however, he has chosen to remove any strain of the white and blue part in his blood. We cannot – cannot — allow this man to invade and occupy our country."

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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