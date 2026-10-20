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Independent Australian MP Fighting for Her Life After Attack by Far-Left Activist

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PM
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Independent Australian MP Fighting for Her Life After Attack by Far-Left Activist
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Helen Haines is an Australian MP and an independent. She was a nurse, midwife, and health researcher before being elected to Parliament in 2019. She often advocates for progressive policies including climate change, social welfare, and government accountability. She's also critical of Israel and the war in Gaza, although she condemned the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks and called for a release of the hostages. But she also supports sanctions against Israel, called on Australia to reconsider its ties with the nation, and advocates for a two-state solution. She's also a critic of antisemitism and condemned Hamas terrorism.

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So that makes it all the more troubling that Haines was attacked by a far-left activist in what can only be described as an attempted assassination. Brendan Nugent, 43, of Tarrawingee, Victoria, was arrested after he allegedly drove his vehicle into her. Nugent has been identified as an "anti-Israel climate campaigner."

Haines has lost one leg in the attack and may lose another.

Here's more:

The politician on Tuesday remained in a critical condition as surgeons tried to save her second leg. 

Social media accounts linked to the suspect have since revealed that Nugent was an anti-Israel activist and a radical environmentalist.

Recent posts refer to the conflict in Gaza, while older posts focused on environmental issues, like logging, and referred to himself as a 'plant person'.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the nation that Ms Haines had undergone emergency surgery in Melbourne overnight following the horrific collision but remains in a critical condition. 

Witnesses have claimed that a white Toyota Land Cruiser had driven past Ms Haines collecting items from the boot of her car when it made a U-turn and rammed into the politician twice.

A brave barber watching from his shop next door rushed to the MP's defence and brought the driver to the floor while Ms Haines reportedly remained pinned under the car.

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Doctors are reportedly trying to save Haines' other leg.

"As you've said, Sophie, the most disturbing development that we've had in the last few hours really is the fact that Helen Haines has lost one of her legs," said Sky News correspondent Nicole Johnston. "She is in hospital in Melbourne where I am, about a mile from here, and the doctors are battling to save her second leg. So it's an incredibly difficult situation that she's facing right now."

The attack took place outside her political office.

Sky News is also reporting the barber who stepped in to help Haines took a knife from the suspect.

The Telegraph says Nugent is a family friend.

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Michael Shellenberger said politicians are already exploiting the tragedy to demand mass online censorship.

Shellenberger is also reporting that the driver may have been intoxicated and may be mentally ill.

And, as we said, Nugent and Haines have similar political views.

Prime Minister Anthony Albenese spoke about the attack, too.

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"We are praying for her full recovery. I want to thank the first responders for their extraordinary work," Albanese said. "There is a major police investigation underway and I can confirm that a suspect is in custody. The Australian Federal Police, Victorian Police, and ASIO are working together on this. The Joint Counter Terrorism Team has been activated but the motive is not known."

"It is too early in this investigation for me to provide you with details of what the motivation is behind this attack," he continued. "My thoughts are also with those who were there in Wangaratta today, and Helen's community more broadly."

"Helen Haines is incredibly hard working. She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she's just thoroughly a decent human being full of integrity and respected right across the Parliament and from everyone who comes into contact with her," Albanese said. 

That's particularly ironic as Albanese's office was reportedly shopping around a baseless "dirt sheet" about Haines just weeks ago, questioning her integrity after Haines questioned a $6 million grant allocated to Albanese's local golf course.

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Nugent was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally cause serious injury, and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. He faces a maximum of 35 years in prison if convicted of all counts and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Haines remains in critical but stable condition, per the Daily Mail.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | DOMESTIC TERRORISM
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