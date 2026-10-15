The Supreme Court Hands the RNC Another Major Election Win Ahead of the Midterms

The Supreme Court handed the Republicans another major win ahead of the midterms. In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court settled two cases — FCC v. Brown and NRCC v. Brown — in relation to how much political parties must pay for television and radio advertising in the weeks leading up to the election.

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The FCC's Media Bureau issued guidance on March 30 of this year, stating that political parties conducting coordinated political activities and joint fundraising committees could also qualify for what is called the lowest unit charge (LUC) for broadcast advertising. Four Democrat candidates challenged that rule, arguing the statute limits rates to candidates rather than political parties or other groups.

Democrats Sherrod Brown, Jon Ossoff, Roy Cooper, and Kristen McDonald Rivet were the ones who challenged the rule. The RNC filed two amicus briefs in the case, one in September and another one this month, urging the Supreme Court to block the Fourth Circuit Court's order setting aside these longstanding rules.

Yesterday's ruling granted the FCC's request to stay the Fourth Circuit's October 7 order. Republicans had argued that losing favorable advertising rates would force them to spend more money for the same broadcast airtime, reducing the reach of advertising dollars.

🚨 MAJOR WIN AT THE SUPREME COURT.



Democrats tried to make it harder and more expensive for Republicans to reach voters just weeks before Election Day.



The RNC helped put a stop to it. More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wA5QRkInev — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) October 15, 2026

The RNC issued a press release on the victory, calling it a "major Supreme Court victory for political speech."

This was the second time the Supreme Court sided with Republicans.

SCOTUS sided with Republicans on broadcast ad rates — for the 2nd time.



Newsweek: Republican committees held ~$279M cash vs. ~$136M Democratic. The gap widens with cheaper airtime.



Two dissents: Sotomayor and Jackson.



And that's the mews. pic.twitter.com/BxfIYFq6sQ — Walter Croncat (@mewscast) October 15, 2026

Leftist lawyer Marc Elias was behind these legal challenges and lost.

Elias got the “L”. He deserves it. https://t.co/Awkrw9q5iy — Margo (@MargoinWNC) October 15, 2026

"Democrats tried to silence Republicans just weeks before Election Day, and the Supreme Court shut them down," said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. "The RNC helped stop this blatant attack on political speech, and we’ll keep fighting to protect Republicans’ ability to connect with voters."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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