Trump Torches Supreme Court After Mail-In Ballot Ruling

President Donald Trump blasted the Supreme Court’s decision on United States Postal Service regulations for mail-in ballots this election cycle.

The president signed an Executive Order in March wanting to rein in the use of mail-in ballots, including using barcodes and other measures to “establish uniform standards for mail-in or absentee ballot services implemented through the United States Postal Service.”

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“Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give, and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting ‘disaster,’ which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

The president praised the two dissenters of the decision, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who he called “legends” that went against a “horrible, highly political, ruling.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his opinion that “applying the rule in the 2026 elections would be arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act because state and local election officials do not have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule before the elections.”

However, he said that the “final rule” could ultimately end up being legal in the future.

Trump nominated three of the current justices to the court – Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. In the same social media post, Trump said that “these are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court; they are merely a shell of their original selves,” while also bringing up disagreements on past rulings on tariffs and birthright citizenship.

“It is not easy for me to write this criticism of the United States Supreme Court - it will likely cost me dearly for years to come - but I feel it my obligation and duty, as President, to do so for the America we love!” he added.

Many Democrats and liberal groups, including the League of Women Voters, praised the court’s ruling.

“Today, the Supreme Court refused to allow the federal government to throw our elections into chaos just weeks before Election Day,” Celina Stewart, CEO of the league, said in a statement. “This was an extraordinary attempt to interfere with voting in all 50 states, and voters should never have been put in this position. Voters should never be caught in the middle of a political power warfare.”

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