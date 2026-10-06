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Left-Wing Lawyer Marc Elias Wants to Pack SCOTUS So It's 'Better.' Here's What He Really Means.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 10:15 AM
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Left-Wing Lawyer Marc Elias Wants to Pack SCOTUS So It's 'Better.' Here's What He Really Means.
AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File

The Democrats have made it very clear they want to pack the Supreme Court if they regain power. Not out of concerns about our national interest, our laws, or our Constitution, of course. They want to fill the court with sycophants and leftists who will always rule in the favor of Democrats, regardless of what our laws, Constitution, and national interests say. They want permanent ruling power, and they won't rest until they get it.

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Leftist lawyer Marc Elias is on board with the court packing scheme, calling it "court reform."

They do not want the court to "be better." They want it to be the dictatorial arm of the DNC.

Exactly. They're sore losers.

"If you let me have my way, everything will be okay." 

The destruction of the Constitution is the point. The Left hates the rights it protects.

That's exactly what he means.

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Yes. Elections and courts are only legitimate and good when they rule the way Democrats want them to.

This writer thinks the funniest thing for President Trump to do would be to announce he's packing the Supreme Court before he leaves office. The Left, including Elias, would lose their minds and expose themselves for the hypocrites that they are.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | DONALD TRUMP | SUPREME COURT
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