Left-Wing Lawyer Marc Elias Wants to Pack SCOTUS So It's 'Better.' Here's What He Really Means.

The Democrats have made it very clear they want to pack the Supreme Court if they regain power. Not out of concerns about our national interest, our laws, or our Constitution, of course. They want to fill the court with sycophants and leftists who will always rule in the favor of Democrats, regardless of what our laws, Constitution, and national interests say. They want permanent ruling power, and they won't rest until they get it.

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Leftist lawyer Marc Elias is on board with the court packing scheme, calling it "court reform."

Justice Alito is confusing court reform with attacking the court. Many of us simply want the Court to be better. https://t.co/SjxQyinIEM — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 4, 2026

They do not want the court to "be better." They want it to be the dictatorial arm of the DNC.

No, you want to change the court because you don't win — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 5, 2026

Exactly. They're sore losers.

"You're making me hurt you" is no more persuasive or ethical in abusive marriages than your attacks on the Court. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2026

"If you let me have my way, everything will be okay."

And by better you mean throw away the Constitution and align with Marxist leftists.



Feel free to move to a country that aligns with your filthy beliefs — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 5, 2026

The destruction of the Constitution is the point. The Left hates the rights it protects.

When he says Dems “want the Court to be better,” what he means is that the Court rules the way they want it to. https://t.co/JEF3OfNb39 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 5, 2026

That's exactly what he means.

But "better" to you simply means "Rule in our Favor."



Get lost. https://t.co/B4ZEbN3uQZ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 4, 2026

Yes. Elections and courts are only legitimate and good when they rule the way Democrats want them to.

Marc Elias is a lawyer. Lawyers are supposed to have mastered logic as a way to properly interpret assertions of law.



So he shouldn't be equivocating the world "better" by which he means, "aligns with my particular ideology." https://t.co/jWXth3jhQX — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 5, 2026

This writer thinks the funniest thing for President Trump to do would be to announce he's packing the Supreme Court before he leaves office. The Left, including Elias, would lose their minds and expose themselves for the hypocrites that they are.

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