Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is feeling the heat and she's begging President Trump to speed up the expansion of natural gas into her state.

Healey wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday, asking the administration to expedite federal reviews and permits for the expansion of the Algonquin pipeline.

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Gov. Maura Healey is asking the Trump administration to hasten the expansion of natural gas into Massachusetts. https://t.co/qxuSGKeLDA — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) October 1, 2026

Here's more:

Gov. Maura Healey is asking the Trump administration to hasten the expansion of natural gas into Massachusetts. Healey sent a letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday, urging the administration to move quickly on the federal reviews and permits required for the expansion of the Algonquin gas pipeline. ... Healey lent her support last September to Eversource’s proposal to lock in more natural gas for Massachusetts, saying she sees the fossil fuel as an important part of the state’s energy mix even as her administration presses forward with longer-term climate and decarbonization goals.

But don't take this as an indicator of Healey's leadership. With a month to go before the election, Healey is trying to stave off a defeat at the ballot box. Why? Because not too terribly long ago, Healey blocked pipelines from coming into the state, and the subsequent skyrocketing energy bills have become a central theme of the campaign.

Gov. Maura Healey bragged about it: "Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state."



Now your heating bill is through the roof and she wants you to blame Trump. She blocked those pipelines herself. She said so. Proudly.



That's the left, every time. Break… https://t.co/2OjGUJGvZ3 pic.twitter.com/HiFUKBYIe2 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 2, 2026

Simply incredible. Healey created the conditions that caused outrageous heating bills for Massachusetts families, and now she's begging the Trump administration to save her.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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