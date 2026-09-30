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Whistleblower: Wisconsin Democrats Knew a Sex Offender Was Working for Them Over a Year Ago

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 7:45 AM
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Whistleblower: Wisconsin Democrats Knew a Sex Offender Was Working for Them Over a Year Ago
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

There is a major scandal brewing with the Wisconsin Democrats, and it's shedding light on how hypocritical the Democrats are and how their attacks on Republicans are pure projection. 

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A week ago, we learned that Diego A. Rodriguez, the vice chair of the Democrat Party of Wisconsin's Latino Caucus, is a convicted sex offender. Rodriguez was also the campaign manager for Democrat State Assembly member Priscilla Prado, who is running for reelection this year.

Both the WisDems and Prado fired Rodriguez after the story broke, but they knew about Rodriguez's criminal history and kept him employed for ages despite it. In fact, the WisDems considered running Rodriguez for the State Assembly.

A Democrat who is running for State Assembly now revealed that the WisDems knew last year that Rodriguez was a convicted sex offender, but covered it up.

Here's more:

A Waukesha alderman running as a Democrat for Wisconsin Assembly has confirmed that top leaders in the Democratic Party knew a year ago that a convicted child sex offender was serving as vice chair of its Latino Caucus and was planning to run for Assembly himself. Party leaders, though, remained silent and allowed Diego Rodriguez to continue in his position, manage two Democrats’ campaigns, and knock on doors for several others.

“It is with disappointment that I make this statement publicly: Upon learning of Mr. Rodriguez’s
criminal past in November of 2025, I distanced myself, advised others to do the same, and
warned colleagues about Mr. Rodriguez’s criminal history, and those warnings went unheeded,” Waukesha Alderman Rico Camacho said in a news release.

Camacho, who is running in the 82nd Assembly District against Republican Bryson Reyes, alleged that despite his warnings, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee (ADCC) and Democratic Party of Wisconsin remained silent about Rodriguez’s background and the potential danger he posed to children with whom he would come into contact while working on campaigns.

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Remember that back in July, Francesca Hong — who was the presumptive nominee until the WisDems turned on her — launched her first major ad buy, and it included calling Republican Tom Tiffany an "Epstein pedophile protector." Oh, the irony.

The local media refused to fact-check Hong's claims about abolishing the Senate before the primary, so this is accurate.

There's always an excuse to sympathize with criminals. Maybe not running them for office and making them high-ranking officials in the Democrat Party of Wisconsin is a good first step.

We all know why. For the same reason they protected Graham Platner in Maine: they don't care about someone's bad behavior or criminality so long as they voted the right way for the party.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WISCONSIN
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