US Bars Bolivia's Attorney General Roger Mariaca Over 'Significant Corruption,' Narco Bribes

The Trump administration is targeting corrupt officials in Latin America, and under this new policy, corrupt foreign officials will no longer be able to freely enter the United States.

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The most prominent name on the list is Roger Mariaca, the Attorney General of Bolivia. Mariaca was targeted for "significant corruption." The State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said that Mariaca is barred from entering our country for taking bribes from narco traffickers "to help them evade justice."

Under the Trump Administration, corrupt foreign officials can no longer freely enter the United States. We are publicly designating the Attorney General of Bolivia, Roger Mariaca, for taking bribes from narcotraffickers to help them evade justice. The Department is also taking… — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) September 28, 2026

Elected in 2024, Mariaca abused his position by accepting bribes from narco traffickers to help facilitate their trafficking. The bribes were also meant to help violent criminals evade justice.

This corruption threatens President Trump's efforts to fight narcoterrorism and protect American interests.

The restrictions apply not only to Attorney General Roger Mariaca, but to his immediate family members as well.

The U.S. should sanction Bolivia’s Attorney General and end cartel corruption. https://t.co/BvuEyYCyJ6 — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) September 29, 2026

Back on September 10, Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the left-wing governance of several South American nations, including Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador. "And in fact not only did these groups destroy these countries because of bad economic policies, in places like Ecuador and in Colombia over the last four years, these left-wing groups are actually in alliance with these criminal narco-trafficking organizations," Rubio said. "They are aligned with them, they are allied with them, they permit them to conduct these activities in a nefarious alliance between them."

The State Department is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 20 other corrupt Bolivian officials.

Is Bolivia the next Venezuela?



The U.S. Department of State @StateDept just designated Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca for his involvement in significant corruption. This action renders Mariaca and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the… https://t.co/4J0yHnS3ZC — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 29, 2026

"His actions endanger President Trump’s efforts to combat narcoterrorism while undermining the democratic institutions in Bolivia. Great work by the US State Department," Loomer wrote.

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🚨 BOOM! TRUMP IS GOING AFTER THE CARTELS HARD.



The State Department just banned Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca from entering the United States for taking bribes tied to narcotrafficking and helping violent criminals dodge justice.



His family is blocked too.



That is… https://t.co/1A71NgegkL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 29, 2026

State Department Spokesman Thomas Pigott issued a press statement on the new visa restrictions. In addition to Mariaca, more than a dozen Bolivian nationals now face visa restrictions, as do officials from Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

"His actions endanger President Trump’s efforts to combat narcoterrorism while undermining the very democratic institutions Bolivia, as a Shield participant, is working to strengthen," Pigott said in the statement. "President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s message is simple: corrupt officials – and the criminals they protect – are not welcome in the United States."

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