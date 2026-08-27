Puerto Rican Drug Trafficking Efforts Busted With Over 80 Alleged Gang Members Charged

An alleged leader of a cocaine drug ring from the Dominican Republic is now in U.S. custody in Puerto Rico, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday.

“During the Homeland Security Task Force investigation, law enforcement seized millions of dollars worth of cocaine and narcotics proceeds from his drug trafficking organization,” he posted to X. “Numerous other members of the organization have already been convicted.”

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Attorney General Todd Blanche announces extradition of drug trafficking groups: "Dominican Republic cocaine kingpin and leader of a Dominican-based international drug operation... was extradited yesterday from Columbia to San Juan, Puerto Rico." pic.twitter.com/I80VxvMZJb — CSPAN (@cspan) August 27, 2026

The attorney general noted that in addition to the “narcotics trafficking” charges, the “kingpin” is also facing accusations of money laundering in New Jersey.

In addition, over 80 alleged members of a Puerto Rican gang are now facing drug trafficking charges – and 70 of them have already been taken into custody. Blanche explained that they are allegedly part of a gang known as “Los Baja Deo” and created “chaos” in certain parts of the U.S. territory. The individuals were indicted by a grand jury last week, according to the Justice Department.

Yesterday following a @HSTaskForce investigation, a Dominican Republic cocaine kingpin and leader of a D.R. based international drug trafficking organization was extradited from Colombia to Puerto Rico and is in custody to face narcotics trafficking charges filed in two separate… — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) August 27, 2026

“During this investigation, law enforcement seized 21 firearms. It is estimated that during the span of the conspiracy, this drug trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of at least 340 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and at least 2,200 kilograms of cocaine, among other drugs, generating over $49 million in proceeds,” Blanche said in a statement on Thursday about the coordinated effort between local law enforcement and the FBI.

“Let this be a warning to those that are terrorizing our communities, our Homeland Security Task Forces around the country are unified to end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations throughout the United States,” he added.

Carlos Goris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office, stated that “the people of Puerto Rico can trust that this FBI will continue to tear away at the foundations of these criminal enterprises until our communities can enjoy real peace.”

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