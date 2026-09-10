Marco Rubio Just Classified This Ecuador-Based Gang a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Earlier, we told you how Secretary of State Marco Rubio said left-wing governments and politics destroy countries, and how those left-wing governments have close ties to the narco-traffickers in their nations. One of the places Rubio mentioned was Ecuador, and yesterday Rubio declared an Ecuador-based gang, Los Tigerones, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

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Today, I designated the Ecuador-based gang Los Tiguerones as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.



Los Tiguerones is yet another Ecuadorian gang helping Mexican cartels move and export illicit drugs to fund terrorism and criminal activity… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 9, 2026

"Los Tiguerones is yet another Ecuadorian gang helping Mexican cartels move and export illicit drugs to fund terrorism and criminal activity, including attacks against civilians, law enforcement, and journalists," Rubio wrote on X. "Under President Trump’s leadership, we will never stop fighting against the violent narcoterrorists who flood our nation with deadly drugs."

Here's more from the State Department:

Los Tiguerones is an Ecuador-based gang linked to narcotrafficking and other illicit activity, along with numerous attacks targeting civilians, law enforcement officers, and journalists, including the live takeover of an Ecuadorian television station in 2024. The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding violent narcoterrorists. Today’s action taken by the State Department further demonstrates that the Trump Administration continues to deliver on its promises to the American people to dismantle cartels and narcoterrorist networks in our region, ensuring the safety of the American people. Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the U.S. financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks. As a result of actions taken today, all property and interests in property of those designated today that are in the United States or that are in possession or control of a U.S. person are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. Moreover, designations can assist law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and governments.

The Trump administration has added about 20 groups in Latin America to the U.S. list of terrorist groups, according to The New York Times, which also included remarks from Rubio.

The message is clear:

We are taking the fight to the cartels. https://t.co/TUoKmAvYTe — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 9, 2026

"These groups became more powerful than governments in many cases, and if you don't confront these groups, they will eat these countries alive," Rubio said. He also noted that military strikes are not enough. "They have to be dismantled financially," he added.

Those remarks came after a meeting with Ecuadorian President Danial Noboa. Noboa was elected in 2023 with a promise to crack down on violent crime in the country, which had been surging thanks to Mexican drug cartels.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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