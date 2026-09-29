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Chuck Schumer Told Us the Democrats' 'Ultimate Goal' Is Amnesty for Millions of Illegals

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 7:00 PM
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Chuck Schumer Told Us the Democrats' 'Ultimate Goal' Is Amnesty for Millions of Illegals
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If the Democrats get back into power, they will make the open-border chaos of the Biden years look like a picnic. They will not just abolish ICE and DHS, but they'll open the borders and put millions of illegal aliens on welfare programs we're paying for. That's not a recent development, either.

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Chuck Schumer was saying this back in 2022, and that video is making the rounds again as a stark reminder right before the midterms. Here's the original post.

"Now more than ever, we're short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing, on its own with the same level that it used to," Schumer said at the time. "The only way we're going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants."

"The Dreamers and all of them, because our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here," he continued. 

The post deserves reboosting now before the midterms, when Democrats are even more radical on the border and amnesty than they were four years ago.

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This was always the plan, of course.

They pretty much have admitted this.

Don't forget that.

How'd that work out for us with Obamacare?

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Yes, it is.

President Trump and Republicans have stopped illegal immigration at the southern border. They've helped deport hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. We need more of that, not less, and we certainly didn't vote for mass amnesty and open borders.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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