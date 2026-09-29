Chuck Schumer Told Us the Democrats' 'Ultimate Goal' Is Amnesty for Millions of Illegals

If the Democrats get back into power, they will make the open-border chaos of the Biden years look like a picnic. They will not just abolish ICE and DHS, but they'll open the borders and put millions of illegal aliens on welfare programs we're paying for. That's not a recent development, either.

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Chuck Schumer was saying this back in 2022, and that video is making the rounds again as a stark reminder right before the midterms. Here's the original post.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because "we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to."



Schumer then calls for amnesty for "all 11 million or however many" illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

"Now more than ever, we're short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing, on its own with the same level that it used to," Schumer said at the time. "The only way we're going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants."

"The Dreamers and all of them, because our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here," he continued.

The post deserves reboosting now before the midterms, when Democrats are even more radical on the border and amnesty than they were four years ago.

🚨 2022: Chuck Schumer says Democrats' "ultimate goal" is to grant citizenship to millions of illegals.



"Our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here."pic.twitter.com/PB3gx7g8L8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2026

This was always the plan, of course.

Just say you need the votes https://t.co/7leTqGA2EA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2026

They pretty much have admitted this.

What a Democrat Congress and senate means. https://t.co/YMWPr1TIIC — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 29, 2026

Don't forget that.

"however many"



we have to legalize the illegals to find out how many there are https://t.co/tIhc1F1Zv1 — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) September 28, 2026

How'd that work out for us with Obamacare?

This is why you need to vote for Republicans this November.



Democrats have a stated goal of legalizing as many illegal aliens as possible to create a permanent leftist majority.



Voting Republican is the only way to ensure that does not happen. https://t.co/VMVFw2lc9M — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) September 28, 2026

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Yes, it is.

We know what Democrats will do if they gain power.



SCHUMER: "The only way we're going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace [illegals]"



"Our ultimate goal is to help...get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many [illegals] there are"… — Republicans (@Republicans) September 28, 2026

President Trump and Republicans have stopped illegal immigration at the southern border. They've helped deport hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. We need more of that, not less, and we certainly didn't vote for mass amnesty and open borders.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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