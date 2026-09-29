DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Venezuelan National Shot by ICE Just Caught Federal Charges

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 29, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
The Venezuelan National Shot by ICE Just Caught Federal Charges
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien who was shot by an immigration officer in Austin, Texas, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Advertisement

ICE claims that it have bodycam footage of Perez striking a federal officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee from federal agents.

Recommended
Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy Matt Vespa Jack Smith Got Taken to the Woodshed by Josh Hawley Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A federal complaint revealed that agents observed Perez’s vehicle, which he was using to fill DoorDash orders, parked outside with its hazard lights illuminated. Agents confirmed that Perez had a deportation order and moved to arrest him shortly afterward. Perez requested to move his car, which agents denied and before instructing Perez to exit the vehicle. Perez then attempted to flee, striking an officer in the torso with a side mirror.

The complaint then alleges that officers pursued Perez in an eight-minute-long chase. Officers managed to corral Perez, when he then attempted to use his vehicle to strike another officer. As a result, the officer fired upon Perez. Bodycam footage did not capture the actual shooting.

Perez faces up to 20 years in prison should he be convicted of the crime.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy

Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy

Matt Vespa
Jack Smith Got Taken to the Woodshed by Josh Hawley Today

Jack Smith Got Taken to the Woodshed by Josh Hawley Today

Matt Vespa
Milley, Driscoll Partied With ‘Signalgate’ Reporter, Hegseth Critics at Fired Army Spox's Bash

Milley, Driscoll Partied With ‘Signalgate’ Reporter, Hegseth Critics at Fired Army Spox's Bash

RC Maxwell

Trending on Townhall Videos