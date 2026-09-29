The Venezuelan National Shot by ICE Just Caught Federal Charges

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien who was shot by an immigration officer in Austin, Texas, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

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#BREAKING: Venezuelan shot by ICE in Austin is now charged with assaulting a federal officer. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 29, 2026

An illegal alien from Venezuela is charged with: assaulting, resisting, interfering, and impeding a federal officer in Austin.



The criminal complaint alleges that during a traffic stop, Wilber Rafael Garces-Perez, 28, refused orders from ICE ERO officers to exit his vehicle and… pic.twitter.com/D5zTPYRzDh — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 29, 2026

BREAKING: The Venezuelan illegal alien DoorDash driver who was shot by ICE in Austin, TX last week after a pursuit has just been charged by DOJ w/ assault on a federal officer after Feds say they have ICE bodycam showing Wilber Rafael Garces Perez clipping an officer with his… pic.twitter.com/H7jAHccx7t — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 29, 2026

ICE claims that it have bodycam footage of Perez striking a federal officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee from federal agents.

A federal complaint revealed that agents observed Perez’s vehicle, which he was using to fill DoorDash orders, parked outside with its hazard lights illuminated. Agents confirmed that Perez had a deportation order and moved to arrest him shortly afterward. Perez requested to move his car, which agents denied and before instructing Perez to exit the vehicle. Perez then attempted to flee, striking an officer in the torso with a side mirror.

The complaint then alleges that officers pursued Perez in an eight-minute-long chase. Officers managed to corral Perez, when he then attempted to use his vehicle to strike another officer. As a result, the officer fired upon Perez. Bodycam footage did not capture the actual shooting.

Perez faces up to 20 years in prison should he be convicted of the crime.

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