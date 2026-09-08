The Trump Administration Wants to Pay Parents to Stay Home With Their Kids

The Trump administration announced late last week that it is drafting a plan to expand a federal child-care grant, currently reserved for low-income working families, to include married couples with a stay-at-home parent.

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The proposal is championed by Vice President JD Vance and like-minded allies, who have pitched it as a way for the Trump administration to signal it's “pro-family” priorities by financially supporting parents who choose to raise their children at home. Some conservatives, however, have described the move as progressive-esque welfare expansion with a pro-family label.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration is reportedly drafting a plan pushed by JD Vance to give federal child care funds to married couples with a STAY-AT-HOME SPOUSE while the other parent works — NYT



The program could be $9K per year for these families



The goal: make it easier… pic.twitter.com/Wi5eEO8Urv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2026

Under the new proposal, eligible married households could receive roughly $9,000 per child annually from the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), a $12 billion program created in the 1990s to help low- and moderate-income parents afford child care so they can work, attend school, or undergo job training. Currently, two-parent working households already receive, on average, about $9,000 a year to place their child in child care, although that amount is usually paid directly to child-care providers.

The administration says the change would not raise taxes and would simply draw from the program’s existing budget, but with more people eligible, either per-child payments would fall or additional funds would have to be allocated. In practice, most analysts expect the move to function as a de facto expansion of the program rather than a pure reallocation.

It’s also important to recognize what the program is, and what it is not. Some conservative commentators have argued the plan will increase the rate of two-parent households, but that simply isn’t true. The eligibility rules already require marriage. The only thing the expanded program is bound to incentivize is encouraging women to stay at home with their children. Whether that results in a net positive or net negative remains to be seen.

On one hand, women would be handed the opportunity to raise their own children without forgoing all financial support. On the other, they’re also incentivized to give up working, which could leave more families trapped in their financial position, reminiscent of the welfare trap that came to characterize the Great Society programs of the 1960s.

As for the argument that this will increase the rate of two-parent households, it is largely bound to reinforce lifestyle choices people have already made. A two-parent household is likely to remain that way, but the subsidy could tip the calculus so the mother decides to stay home rather than work. A single-parent household, by contrast, isn't eligible for the program, but is also unlikely to suddenly get married just to qualify for a stay-at-home benefit.

The ideal program in this case would be between two separate options, both with the same underlying principle. The first, could be a tax credit for these families of $9,000, so they get to keep their own money rather than having other families subsidize their choice. Or we rewrite the entire program as it stands, to give parents the on-average $9,000 directly rather than the child-care provider. Both approaches ensure parents get the freedom to choose how best to take care of their child, without any unnecessary incentives being implemented by the federal government.

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It’s the kind of approach a free market economist like Milton Friedman would actually back: give families the resources, then let them decide how to spend them. Cash or tax credits preserve consumer choice and market discipline in a way that provider-specific subsidies never can. Hand the money to parents, not bureaucracies, not institutions, and you minimize distortionary incentives while keeping the state out of the business of picking winners among child-care arrangements.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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