Leftist Asian Woman Who Called Man a 'Zionist Pig': at a NYC Gym Has Reportedly Been Fired

You knew this was likely to happen, especially since StopAntisemitism shared the clip: a man was accosted by an Asian woman, Yuen Lee, an assurance manager at KPMG, who called him a “Zionist pig.” Billionaire Bill Ackman also shared the video, tagging her employer in the post. It reportedly led to her termination.

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KPMG manager Yuen Lee says she was fired after Jewish billionaire Bill Ackman posted a video of her calling a man a “Zionist pig” and tagging her employer 😳 https://t.co/cfEb1abxcc pic.twitter.com/MeIckLOrFW — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) September 22, 2026

Last week, the initial fallout was that she was placed on leave. Yuen accused the man of being a racist, adding that she’s highly educated who reads books to defended her appalling behavior (via NY Post):

Meet Yuen Lee, an assurance manager at KPMG.



Earlier today, she was filmed calling a Jewish man a “Zionist pig” at Chelsea Piers Flatiron.



Imagine being one of her Jewish colleagues at @KPMG. pic.twitter.com/FzgzFRtcr3 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 16, 2026

In the video, the unidentified man said, “You called me a Zionist pig, you don’t even know anything about me.” “I actually do, I read books, I’m actually highly educated!” the woman replied. “Okay, what did you call me?” the man asked. “A Zionist pig,” the woman said. “Racist, you’re a racist.” A spokesperson for KPMG US told The Post: “We are committed to fostering an inclusive culture that is free from discrimination. There is no place for discriminatory rhetoric in our firm.” “The employee has been placed on administrative leave, while we follow our process and procedures.” Ackman had reposted the video, which has racked up more than 2.5 million views, late Wednesday and tagged KPMG’s social media accounts, adding a question mark. In the video, the man said: “You’re just recording me. You’re not doing anything with that. I didn’t say anything about you, you called me a Zionist.” “This man came up to me to comment on my outfit today –” the woman said as she appeared to be wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh tied around her waist. A keffiyeh is a checkered scarf considered a symbol of solidarity among Palestinians and their supporters. Some Jewish people view it as a symbol of hate, with a group of students, parents and staffers previously demanding the city ban the garment from public schools, as The Post reported. Later on, the man asked, “Just because I’m white, I’m racist?” “No!” the woman said as she walked away.

And now she’s gone. Hey, here’s an idea: stop being insufferable, harassing people you don’t know, and saying stupid s**t.

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