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Turns Out the Man Charged With 'Unwanted Sexual Conduct' at Mall of America Is a Career Criminal

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 8:30 AM
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Turns Out the Man Charged With 'Unwanted Sexual Conduct' at Mall of America Is a Career Criminal
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

On September 14, Cedric Casino Anderson approached a Mall of America (MOA) employee and asked to borrow a mop to clean up the mess he made washing his feet in the mall's restroom. The woman declined to give him the mop but cleaned up the floor herself.

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While in the bathroom, Anderson allegedly groped the woman and then told her he was "joking." Bloomington police arrested Anderson at the mall after the woman alerted a co-worker and security.

But the assault never should have happened, because Anderson should have been behind bars. Anderson has prior convictions for felony domestic assault by strangulation and indecent exposure, and was committed as mentally ill and chemically dependent. Last year, Anderson stabbed a woman after she rejected his sexual advances, but despite that violent crime, he was not sentenced to any jail time.

Here's more:

The criminal complaint notes that Anderson is currently on probation for felony third-degree assault after being sentenced in a prior case on Jan. 26, 2026.

Court documents in the prior case detail that Anderson approached a female in a south Minneapolis alley in August 2025 and tried to solicit sex from her. When the victim refused, Anderson stabbed her, court documents say. In the presentence interview, Anderson stated, “I did what [she] said I did.” Anderson’s 21-month prison sentence was stayed under a plea agreement with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office that downgraded the charge from second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Anderson was sentenced by Gov. Tim Walz appointee Judge Julia Dayton Klein, who instead credited him with 125 days already spent in jail and placed him on probation for a term of three years.

Judge Klein has come under criticism several times since her appointment to the bench for her soft-on-crime rulings, most recently in February when she released Eddie Darren Duncan from jail after his arrest on a felony warrant, and after she ordered a competency (mental health) evaluation on him. Within hours of his release, Duncan proceeded to shoot and kill two relatives in Minneapolis, and he was subsequently shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police.

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Meanwhile, Hennepin County goes out of its way to persecute police officers and others.

If you don't prosecute crime, it goes away. Like magic.

Yeah, washing his feet in the bathroom is a specific cultural behavior.

That's when Moriarty's office comes down on you like a ton of bricks.

She's a left-wing activist. Letting criminals go to cause chaos is the point.

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Yes. They are fine with women being sexually assaulted and stabbed because putting criminals behind bars is racist. To them, that's the worst crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LAW AND ORDER | MENTAL HEALTH | MINNESOTA
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