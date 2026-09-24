Turns Out the Man Charged With 'Unwanted Sexual Conduct' at Mall of America Is a Career Criminal

On September 14, Cedric Casino Anderson approached a Mall of America (MOA) employee and asked to borrow a mop to clean up the mess he made washing his feet in the mall's restroom. The woman declined to give him the mop but cleaned up the floor herself.

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While in the bathroom, Anderson allegedly groped the woman and then told her he was "joking." Bloomington police arrested Anderson at the mall after the woman alerted a co-worker and security.

But the assault never should have happened, because Anderson should have been behind bars. Anderson has prior convictions for felony domestic assault by strangulation and indecent exposure, and was committed as mentally ill and chemically dependent. Last year, Anderson stabbed a woman after she rejected his sexual advances, but despite that violent crime, he was not sentenced to any jail time.

Man charged with unwanted sexual contact of MOA employee avoided prison for stabbing a woman last year



A man newly charged with sexually touching a female worker at the Mall of America in Bloomington last week stabbed a woman last fall after she rejected his sexual proposition.… pic.twitter.com/z3RM1cZFOU — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 22, 2026

Here's more:

The criminal complaint notes that Anderson is currently on probation for felony third-degree assault after being sentenced in a prior case on Jan. 26, 2026. Court documents in the prior case detail that Anderson approached a female in a south Minneapolis alley in August 2025 and tried to solicit sex from her. When the victim refused, Anderson stabbed her, court documents say. In the presentence interview, Anderson stated, “I did what [she] said I did.” Anderson’s 21-month prison sentence was stayed under a plea agreement with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office that downgraded the charge from second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Anderson was sentenced by Gov. Tim Walz appointee Judge Julia Dayton Klein, who instead credited him with 125 days already spent in jail and placed him on probation for a term of three years. Judge Klein has come under criticism several times since her appointment to the bench for her soft-on-crime rulings, most recently in February when she released Eddie Darren Duncan from jail after his arrest on a felony warrant, and after she ordered a competency (mental health) evaluation on him. Within hours of his release, Duncan proceeded to shoot and kill two relatives in Minneapolis, and he was subsequently shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County goes out of its way to persecute police officers and others.

This is an example of how Hennepin County can say that crime is down. They aren't prosecuting crime. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) September 23, 2026

If you don't prosecute crime, it goes away. Like magic.

@HennepinAtty, @MaryMoriarty understands these supposed criminal acts as the publics misperceptions and misunderstandings about this man's behavior. She knows that it's a cultural thing, he learned his lesson, and won't do it again. 🙄 — NewsWatchWarrior (@NewsWatchWarMan) September 22, 2026

Yeah, washing his feet in the bathroom is a specific cultural behavior.

If the gov won’t protect the people, then the people must do it. Animals like this need to be made an example of. — Tinkerbell ‘55 (@mo80769987) September 23, 2026

That's when Moriarty's office comes down on you like a ton of bricks.

He literally STABBED a Woman for rejecting him and Moriarty LET HIM GO!



Now consider THIS...

had that lady called him the "n-word"...would she be facing trial and found guilty like the st. cloud lady?



Years ago in Minnesota, a cop shot a Women point-blank and nobody raised an… https://t.co/pZ2RHz8bsx — ... (@lesilly) September 23, 2026

She's a left-wing activist. Letting criminals go to cause chaos is the point.

Liberals you are okay with this?! https://t.co/K3lB7SsxXy — Robert Sweeney (@Bob_Sweeney) September 23, 2026

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Yes. They are fine with women being sexually assaulted and stabbed because putting criminals behind bars is racist. To them, that's the worst crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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