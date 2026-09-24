Episcopalian Priestess: Mary Assigned Jesus' Gender at Birth, but He Was Trans

Folks, I’m not religious. Raised Catholic, I haven’t been to church in over 20 years. There was no fallout or anything; I just lost my faith and never really wanted to go back. Yet, to billions, this is a cornerstone of their lives, providing a moral compass and, at times, saving innumerable people in times of tragedy, grief, and hardship. I respect the faithful. Religious groups have done more for the urban poor than government ever could accomplish. They were heavily involved in the abolition movement. Religion has done a lot for mankind — it’s at the center of many societies.

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I bring up my fallaway religious status because even though I haven’t gone to Mass in over a generation, I know this is heresy, at the very least grossly offensive. It’s not a Catholic saying this, but an Episcopal priestess, but to claim that Jesus Christ was transgender, and that Mary, our greatest saint, assigned his gender at birth, is factually untrue. It’s wrong. And this whole ‘God is non-binary’ nonsense is forced, inauthentic, and the delivery is all-around strange.

Episcopal priestess says Mary assigned Jesus male at birth, but he was trans. And when he was resurrected, he came back as His true, transgender self. pic.twitter.com/ox1yIfAT9e — The Dissenter (@disntr) September 23, 2026

I have no clue whether this clip is recent. It doesn't matter. Texas Democrat James Talarico thinks it’s true. And many millions, tens of millions, hundreds of millions of Christians are likely to find this lecture to be aberrant in the extreme.

What the hell is this?

The post did get slapped with a community note:

Mary did not assign a gender to Jesus. Mary was told before his birth that Jesus would be a male. Luke 1:30-31 – "But the angel said to her, 'Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.'"

It’s what you get from these Protestant heathens — oh, I kid. I kid!

But seriously, Mary is woke; Jesus, our lord and Savior, is trans.

Absolute insanity.

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