Scott Jennings Just Reminded Everyone Why Abdul El-Sayed Would Be Horrible for Senate

Political commentator Scott Jennings reminded the nation why Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is a horrible candidate.

During a Tuesday evening broadcast on CNN, he commented on candid remarks El-Sayed made about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “During the campaign, a leaked audio from his campaign came out, Abdul El-Sayed, in which he was worried about commenting on the death of the Ayatollah because he didn't want to offend his supporters. Yeah, the world is in chaos, and this guy can't figure out what side of the ball he's on,” Jennings said.

Advertisement

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS NAILED IT:



"During the campaign, leaked audio from Abdul El Sayed came out saying he was WORRIED about commenting on the death of the Ayatollah because he didn't want to offend his supporters!"



"The world is in chaos and this guy can't figure which side of the… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

The Washington Free Beacon has covered several problematic statements El-Sayed has made throughout his political career. During a campaign strategy call, he stressed that he did not want to make a public comment on Khamenei’s death out of fear of alienating Muslim voters.

Michigan's left-wing Democratic Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, told staffers he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—or taking any public position on it at all—because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad" about his death, according to audio from a private campaign strategy call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. If reporters pressed him to take a position, he said, he would change the subject to Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. "I'm just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly," El-Sayed said. "I'll just be like, 'Pedophile president decides that he doesn't like the front page news, so he decides to take us into another war.'"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In another instance, El-Sayed used the 9/11 terror attacks to slam U.S. foreign policy in now-deleted posts on X.

Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate in the Democratic primary for Michigan's open Senate seat, repeatedly drew an equivalence between 9/11 and the ensuing war on terror in since-deleted posts on X and a 2021 op-ed, arguing that both were "perpetrated ignorantly" and driven by "tribalistic grievance." "Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my faith," El-Sayed wrote on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack that claimed nearly 3,000 innocent lives. "Tomorrow, I'll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my country." The numbers El-Sayed referenced appear to come from a study published in September 2021 by Brown University, which estimated that 929,000 people had been killed overseas in the war on terror. That number includes hundreds of thousands of terrorists.

Advertisement

El-Sayed narrowly won his primary race against Rep. Haley Stevens by one percentage point. He will face former Rep. Mike Rogers in the general election.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.