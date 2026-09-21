Sec. Rubio Hits the Gator Chomp While Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell Ahead of UNGA High Level Week

Secretary of State Marco Rubio rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning, kicking off the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Week in New York.

Advertisement

Before ringing the opening bell, Sec. Rubio hit the NYSE with the Gator Chomp in homage to his alma mater, the University of Florida. It's one of college football's most recognizable traditions.

.@SecRubio rings the opening bell at @NYSE to kick off the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York. pic.twitter.com/1SYFJk9AwL — Department of State (@StateDept) September 21, 2026

Sec. Rubio said it was an honor to ring the opening bell.

Honored to ring the opening bell at the @NYSE today.



Under President Trump, we're putting American workers and businesses first — forging trade deals, securing supply chains, and unleashing our economy.



This is how we deliver real prosperity for every American. pic.twitter.com/RiLoqGPMCD — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 21, 2026

"Under President Trump, we're putting American workers and businesses first — forging trade deals, securing supply chains, and unleashing our economy. This is how we deliver real prosperity for every American," he wrote on X.

This is the 81st General Assembly. The General Debate begins tomorrow, when national leaders will take to the stage and lay out their governments' policy positions and foreign-policy priorities. The week will also include meetings on climate and energy, pandemic preparedness, and mark the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

While High-Level Week starts tomorrow, the General Assembly has been in session since September 8. Sec. Rubio has been meeting with officials, including Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira.

Productive meeting with Bolivian President @Rodrigo_PazP at the @UN General Assembly.



Our critical relationship with Bolivia is instrumental for Bolivia’s plans for International Monetary Fund support, and reforming its fuel, mining, and energy sectors. pic.twitter.com/74VRZW7Ea7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 21, 2026

Sec. Rubio will be in New York through September 23 to "advance an agenda of peace, prosperity, and the primacy of nations" during the General Assembly, according to a note from the State Department.

"Joining President Trump, Secretary Rubio will advocate for the United Nations to return to its core mandate of maintaining international peace and security while respecting national sovereignty."

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the U.N. General Assembly tomorrow morning.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.