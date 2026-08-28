Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar

The Trump administration isn't playing any games when it comes to Operation Economic Outcast.

The United States Treasury has moved to cut off Egypt's second-largest bank, Banque Misr’s, UAE operations, from the U.S. financial system. The Treasury says that the bank has processed roughly $1.8 billion in transactions for 103 companies potentially tied to Iran’s shadow-banking networks in support of its war against the United States and global trade.

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The move is a warning not only to Banque Misr, but to the UAE and every foreign institution still helping Tehran evade America's economic sanctions. The message is clear: access to the U.S. dollar is not a guarantee but a privilege. By targeting an institution operating in an allied country, the administration is signaling that anyone who provides Iran with an economic lifeline, including partners of the United States, will face severe consequences.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just moved to BLOCK Banque Misr UAE from all US financial institutions because the entity refused to stop helping Iran after Bessent announced Economic D-Day



BESSENT IS UNLEASHED 🔥



"Treasury promised to sever every economic lifeline… pic.twitter.com/hk4e43a466 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

"Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, @FinCENnews proposed a rule that would revoke Banque Misr UAE’s correspondent banking access to U.S. financial institutions," the Treasury wrote on X. "Additionally, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Bank Melli Dubai manager Reza Mohammad Taeedi, along with a Hong Kong-based front company that has helped launder funds for a sanctioned Iranian exchange house. Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining financial lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime."

Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, @FinCENnews proposed a rule that would revoke Banque Misr UAE’s correspondent banking access to U.S. financial institutions. Additionally, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Bank Melli Dubai manager Reza Mohammad… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) August 28, 2026

The move is likely to affect not only Iran but also the UAE, despite the Emirates having acted as a far more dependable American partner in this conflict than many of Washington’s nominal European allies.

By cutting Banque Misr’s UAE branches off from the dollar, the Treasury is sending a clear warning to banks and businesses around the world: helping Iran move money can cost them access to the U.S. financial system. For banks and companies in the UAE, losing access to dollars would make it far harder to do business internationally and could seriously damage their reputation, as the country has built its economy as a hub for trade, logistics, finance, investment, and cross-border commerce.

The move is especially notable as just days earlier, the UAE announced it had halted all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran.

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What separates Operation Economic Outcast from another routine round of sanctions is its willingness to follow Iran’s money wherever it goes, even when it runs through a friendly country. The Trump administration is making clear that an alliance does not create a carveout for banks or businesses that help keep Iran’s financial networks alive. If an institution operating in Dubai or anywhere else is part of Iran’s sanctions-evasion operation, it can expect to be treated accordingly.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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