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Bitter John Cornyn Joins Calls for Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 9:00 AM
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Bitter John Cornyn Joins Calls for Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It's clear that outgoing Sen. John Cornyn is going to be a thorn in the side of the Trump administration after losing his primary to Ken Paxton, whom President Trump endorsed. Cornyn didn't care when one of his staffers joined the Talarico campaign and refuses to campaign with Paxton. He and former President George W. Bush are also fundraising for every Republican but Paxton

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But Cornyn isn't only taking out his anger on Paxton. He's now joined a call for an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. after a ProPublica report that his wedding reception was paid for by a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin. 

Here's more:

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) is demanding that the Senate Judiciary Committee investigate and subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over a ProPublica report that his wedding after-party was paid for by a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s a rare instance of a GOP senator targeting a member of Trump’s family. It also reflects growing concerns — even among Republicans — about allegations of insider dealing related to the Trump family’s business ventures and engagements with foreign governments.

While there’s next to zero chance Senate Republicans would investigate the president’s son, it is very likely to upset President Donald Trump, who regards any questions about his family as out of bounds.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee leaders, Curtis raised concerns about Trump Jr.’s “active promotion of family-backed cryptocurrency ventures, his continued pursuit of international real estate deals involving direct meetings with foreign heads of state, and his reported investments in defense contracting.”

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Of course Curtis is behind that. As our Matt Vespa reported last month, Curtis introduced a bill that would create a voluntary state-sponsored visa program so state legislatures could "expand their temporary migrant workforce."

Such a program would roll out the welcome mat for illegal aliens, which would lower the wages of American workers who are willing to do those jobs.

So it's no surprise Curtis is behind this. We'd rather have Mitt Romney back in the Senate.

This is nothing more than sour grapes.

Of course he does.

Acting exactly like middle school girls.

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Bingo. Cornyn is out because of the way he voted. President Trump just had the spine to call him out.

And ProPublica is the same outlet that lied about abortion-related deaths in red states, including the death of Amber Nicole Thurman in Georgia. So we take their initial reporting with a grain of salt, as Sen. Curtis and Sen. Cornyn should have.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP JR | JOHN CORNYN | KEN PAXTON | REPUBLICAN PARTY | VLADIMIR PUTIN
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