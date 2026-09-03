Why Ralph Norman and John Cornyn Are Becoming Insufferable Now

I was once told that being a sore loser wasn’t an unbecoming quality. Well, this is politics — most of these people are babies, especially those who thought they were shoo-ins for reelection or leadership. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) shrugged when a staffer joined James Talarico’s campaign and, to the shock of no one, refused to campaign with Attorney General Ken Paxton, who beat him in the runoff. Cornyn was considered Mitch McConnell’s natural successor in leadership. Then he betrayed us on guns in 2022 and just didn’t get that he was out of step with the base. That’s why he’s updating his resume.

Advertisement

#TexasSenate



John Cornyn (R-TX) tells CNN that he won’t campaign with Ken Paxton. pic.twitter.com/46O7tHjJ3I — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 31, 2026

In South Carolina, Rep. Ralph Norman advanced to the runoff against Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC), who’s been appointed to serve the rest of his late brother's term’s term, but he lost. I’m sure his side thought, as I did, that Graham’s inexcusable gaffe during the debate, when she said foreign policy wasn’t her thing, would be disqualifying, especially given the international events unfolding right now. It was a terrible answer, but the people of South Carolina thought otherwise and voted for Graham. Trump’s endorsement didn’t hurt either. But now Norman is telling those SC Republicans who are undecided to write him in.

Sir, you didn't win the first time or the second. Give it up.

Ralph Norman (R-SC) says he’s advising undecided voters in South Carolina to vote for him instead of Darline Graham in the South Carolina Senate race pic.twitter.com/Q9psJ30FOW — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) September 1, 2026

C-SPAN: Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) tells reporters he’s advising undecided voters in South Carolina to vote for Ralph Norman instead of Darline Graham for US Senate in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/pryOI6rpro — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 1, 2026





No one is guaranteed anything — maybe that’s the mindset that landed us in the muck, leading to the Donald Trump moment when base voters were willing to overlook more character flaws to win.

The party has changed, and some folks in the party refuse to accept it. Trumpism isn’t a fad or something that will dissipate once he leaves. It’s now a permanent fixture in the GOP. And the ones who thought otherwise are getting handed pink slips.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.