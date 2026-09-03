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Why Ralph Norman and John Cornyn Are Becoming Insufferable Now

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 03, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why Ralph Norman and John Cornyn Are Becoming Insufferable Now
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

I was once told that being a sore loser wasn’t an unbecoming quality. Well, this is politics — most of these people are babies, especially those who thought they were shoo-ins for reelection or leadership. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) shrugged when a staffer joined James Talarico’s campaign and, to the shock of no one, refused to campaign with Attorney General Ken Paxton, who beat him in the runoff. Cornyn was considered Mitch McConnell’s natural successor in leadership. Then he betrayed us on guns in 2022 and just didn’t get that he was out of step with the base. That’s why he’s updating his resume.

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In South Carolina, Rep. Ralph Norman advanced to the runoff against Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC), who’s been appointed to serve the rest of his late brother's term’s term, but he lost. I’m sure his side thought, as I did, that Graham’s inexcusable gaffe during the debate, when she said foreign policy wasn’t her thing, would be disqualifying, especially given the international events unfolding right now. It was a terrible answer, but the people of South Carolina thought otherwise and voted for Graham. Trump’s endorsement didn’t hurt either. But now Norman is telling those SC Republicans who are undecided to write him in. 

Sir, you didn't win the first time or the second. Give it up. 

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No one is guaranteed anything — maybe that’s the mindset that landed us in the muck, leading to the Donald Trump moment when base voters were willing to overlook more character flaws to win. 

The party has changed, and some folks in the party refuse to accept it. Trumpism isn’t a fad or something that will dissipate once he leaves. It’s now a permanent fixture in the GOP. And the ones who thought otherwise are getting handed pink slips. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JAMES TALARICO | JOHN CORNYN | KEN PAXTON | LINDSEY GRAHAM
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