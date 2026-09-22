Family With Ties to Chinese Spy Christine Fang Gave Millions to California Democrats

A family with ties to suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang has reportedly given $4.4 million in donations to prominent California Democrats, including Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris. Fang has ties to California politician Eric Swalwell, who admitted to the FBI that he had a "physical relationship" with Fang.

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Fang also has ties to the Yin family, who made a fortune running McDonald's franchises in California, including Chei Chen Yin (known as "C.C."), who knew Fang through an organization he founded.

The revelations raise more questions about national security and foreign influence over American elections.

A California family gave over $4.4 million in political donations to Governor Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and other leading California politicians. And now, that family's alleged past links to infamous suspected honeypot spy Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang, and other… pic.twitter.com/3Hv7iq6rvI — CBS Sacramento (@CBSSacramento) September 21, 2026

Here's more:

Interactions between wealthy business leaders with direct ties to China have come under heavier scrutiny in recent years, as a series of scandals have erupted over alleged Chinese influence agents gaining access to elected officials from small town mayors to members of Congress and the governor of New York. Those relationships have often been facilitated with political donations. Jacqueline Deal, a board member of State Armor, a company that helps lawmakers detect foreign influence operations, told CBS News that the Chinese government has a "broad-reaching, coordinated strategy for dominance that relies on shaping U.S. policy so that over time we get weaker and [China] gets stronger." She said she suspects political donations are being used to help "disincentivize these leaders from noticing Chinese Communist Party political interference." There is no evidence the Yins have been co-opted in this way. C.C. Yin told CBS News: "I love America, and I strongly condemn any effort by any foreign government to interfere in American politics or undermine our democracy." Henry Yin did not respond to requests for comment.

C.C. Yin set up the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA), a group that promotes minorities in public office.

A California family gave $4.4m to Gavin Newsom & other top politicians.



Now their alleged past links to suspected spy Fang Fang and other Chinese government officials has thrust them into the debate over foreign influence in American politics.



(Pic: Fang/Facebook)

1/x 🧵 pic.twitter.com/gcPa1hP9zO — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

C.C. Yin also has a brother, Henry, who runs a China-U.S. consultancy. They've given $445,000 to Gavin Newsom's campaigns. They've also given hundreds of thousands more to Kamala Harris and others.

His brother Henry runs a China-US consultancy. The Yins have given $445,000 to Newsom’s campaigns directly and via companies, plus hundreds of thousands more to Kamala Harris and others.https://t.co/cIecI9jCS6 pic.twitter.com/neyAvcvTim — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

APAPA says Fang had no formal role with the group, but C.C. Yin was identified in the FBI's files on Fang, and that Eric Swalwell told the FBI that C.C. Yin referred him to Fang when Swalwell reached out to APAPA for support.

APAPA says that Fang had no official role with them. But sources helped us identify C.C. Yin in the FBI’s declassified Fang files – showing Eric Swalwell told the FBI that C.C. referred him to Fang when he asked for APAPA support. pic.twitter.com/uL73U0Xspc — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

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There were also meetings between Henry Yin and United Front, a Chinese government-influenced arm.

And China influence expert @JacquelineNDeal says she found 10 meetings between Henry Yin and officials affiliated with Chinese govt. influence arm the United Front since 2013.https://t.co/uhNrSk92ba — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

Henry Yin also accompanied Gavin Newsom on his 2023 trip to China, working as an "advisor."

“The family has donated nearly $3 million to state-level California political causes and an additional $1,455,027 to federal campaigns .... includes $364,817 in donations to past campaigns supporting Gavin Newsom, $80,000 to his 2019 inauguration committee and $50,000 to a… https://t.co/gSLDwmALxP pic.twitter.com/2ykPjKFcX3 — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) September 21, 2026

C.C. Yin helped arrange that trip. Henry Yin has also advised Ro Khanna.

Chinese media said Henry accompanied Newsom as an advisor on his 2023 China trip, which C.C. helped arrange.



And Henry has acted as an advisor for Ro Khanna, ranking member of the House Select Committee investigating Chinese government influence. pic.twitter.com/ATTcY8qnFj — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

This news comes as ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising platform, faces scrutiny over its handling of potentially foreign donations.

Henry told Chinese media his goal was trade and cooperation. C.C. told us he loves America and condemns foreign influence attempts.



No evidence has emerged the Yins knew of Fang’s alleged spying, or that they’ve been co-opted by the Chinese government. — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) September 21, 2026

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According to Boswell, Henry Yin told Chinese media his goal was trade and cooperation, and C.C. Yin condemned foreign influence attempts. There's no evidence the Yins knew of Fang's alleged spying or that they've been compromised by the Chinese government. That being said, it sure raises more questions than it answers.

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