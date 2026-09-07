Islamophobia

"The process of settlement is a kind of 'Civilization-Jihadist Process' with all the words' meaning. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and 'sabotaging' its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers..." — Mohamed Akram, The Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum, 22 May 1991.

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The quote above comes from a document officially titled "An Explanatory Memorandum On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America." It is the strategic blueprint for the Muslim Brotherhood's incursion into America. The document was uncovered during a 2004 FBI raid on the home of Ismail Elbarasse, founder of the Dar

Al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, Virginia. Elbarasse was a member of the Palestine Committee, which was a front group of the Muslim Brotherhood, created to support and enable the Islamic terrorist organization, Hamas, in America. The document was translated and introduced in the largest Islamic terrorism funding trial in U.S. history, the Holy Land Foundation trial of 2008 in North Texas. Several Muslims were found guilty and sentenced to prison.

However, what is more important about this document is that it was two years after its writing that our nation had the first World Trade Center bombing, 1993. Then, it was 10 years after the writing of the Muslim Brotherhood's explanatory memorandum that this nation suffered 9/11. One has to ponder: when President Bush gathered with Muslims in D.C. after 9/11 and proclaimed, falsely, that Islam was a religion of peace, were there individuals party to this document, or even Ismail Elbarasse himself, in attendance?

The organization calling itself the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was declared an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial of 2008. Yet CAIR still maintains a national office in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill. In the explanatory memorandum, Mohamed Akram lists 29 organizations that will be established and employed to achieve the objective articulated in the aforementioned quote. I recommend everyone, especially our elected officials, including President Trump, read the 18-page Explanatory Memorandum. The very first organization listed is the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), which just had its 63rd annual convention 4-7 September at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan. I think everyone can ascertain why their convention was held in Michigan. And to think, the Democrat Party nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, along with the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, spoke at the annual convention of an organization established and listed in the strategic memorandum of an Islamic terrorist organization. Things that make you go, hmmm.

Yes, hear that? It is the laughter of Islamists all across the United States who have openly said who they are, their intentions, and we have done nothing. I have said it before, and will reiterate: Islam is not a religion but rather a totalitarian, tyrannical theocratic-political ideology that masquerades as a religion in order to gain a foothold. And of course, saying such results in one being called an Islamophobe, guilty of Islamophobia. The facts throughout 1,400 years of history support my assertion, from the Medina phase to the present. And of course the moniker "islamophobia" was shrewdly crafted by groups such as CAIR and implemented by the useful idiots of the Marxist left, who have found an alliance with the Islamists.

Gad Saad has written a very appropriately titled book for this disturbing phenomenon, called "Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind." In the words of Maya Angelou, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." Sadly, we are witnessing suicidal empathy when it comes to the most intolerant ideology that the world has known. Remember: 1,400 years. It is an ideology that does not embrace any belief in individual rights, freedoms, or liberties. The word Islam itself means submission. It embraces gender apartheid and misogyny. It declares a death sentence upon those who leave it: apostasy is a crime. It certainly does not embrace LGBTQIA+ alphabet soup rights. Yet you all remember the "Gays for Gaza" signs. Why is it that Western civilization, America, is so determined to usher in its own demise, as Mohamed Akram stated in his memorandum, "sabotaging its miserable house by their hands"? Another Islamist who lived amongst us here in America, Sayyid Qutb, held the same disdain for this nation.

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Suicidal empathy is exactly what we are welcoming to our very own detriment. This summer, U.K. MP Rupert Lowe published a chilling report that exposed the rape gangs that had targeted nearly 250,000 girls in the UK. And why was this kept so under wraps, and in many cases dismissed? Simple: because the perpetrators were primarily Pakistani Muslim men. There were countless references in the report to instances of cultural sensitivity and not wanting to be deemed Islamophobic or "racist." Islam is not a race. In other words, it was more important to be kind and not offend in the UK than to protect young girls.

I want to give a shout-out to those in New York who have signed a petition to not have Mayor Zohran Mamdani appear at the 9/11 remembrance. It is time that we took a stand. How insidious that we have members of Congress who support Islamic terrorist organizations, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), or who referred to 9/11 as "some people did something," Ilhan Omar. Zohran Mamdani hosted an Islamist, a supporter of Hamas, Mahmoud Khalil, in the mayoral residence for dinner. The mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, told a Christian pastor, a resident, that he was not welcome in the city because he spoke out against a street being named for a Hamas sympathizer.

It is time we stop allowing our own slow demise under the banner of self-imposed censorship and fear of speaking the truth. I do not care about business alliances or investments. I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I challenge each of you to read the Muslim Brotherhood's Explanatory Memorandum and read the list of enabling organizations, like the Muslim Students Association, which freely operates on our college and university campuses. This should not be allowed in our Republic, and stating such is not islamophobia; it is YOUR being a Guardian of the American Republic, and all it holds dear and represents.

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Remember, 10 years before 9/11, the Islamists wrote their plan. And they're executing it, right before our eyes.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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